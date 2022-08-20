Football: Eagles pickup win over Riverdale in week 1

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Colonel Crawford went on the road and picked up a win to start their season. The Eagles dropped Riverdale by a score of 53-22. This game was the first one of Jake Bruner’s head coaching tenure in North Robinson.

Kamryn Lohr got the Eagles on the board first when the quarterback took it 57-yards to the house. Lohr would finish with 67 yards on the ground with three carries.

The Colonel Crawford quarterback was 3-for-5 passing with 120 yards through the air. Lohr was able to throw for two touchdowns in week 1.

Riverdale answered with a 9-yard score to knot the game up.

The eagles struck again when Trevor Vogt hit pay dirt on a 23-yard reception from Lohr. Vogt ended the game with two grabs and 55 receiving yards. The junior also had an interception.

Matt Clinard and Tanner Dyer both ran in short touchdowns for the Eagles in the first quarter, who led 27-7 after 12 minutes.

Ethan Holt got into the action on a 65-yard catch-and-score from Lohr. Riverdale would respond with their second score of the game on an 8-yard passing touchdown.

The dangerous Vogt had an answer for Riverdale, which came in the form of a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Dyer scored his second touchdown of the game on an 86-yard burst to give Colonel Crawford a 47-15 advantage. Dyer finished the game with 109 rushing yards on seven runs.

The Falcons jumped on the board for the third time on a 20-yard passing touchdown.

Tyler Smith scored the final Eagles touchdown on a 35-yard run. Eight different Colonel Crawford players carried the ball for a total of 279 rushing yards. The Eagles had 399 yards of total offense, compared to 229 for Riverdale.

Next for the Eagles will be their home opener against Lakota.

Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer