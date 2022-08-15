Girls tennis: Galion splits opening week matches

GALlON — The Lady Tigers went 1-1 last week to begin their 2022 season. Galion traveled to Willard on Monday and lost 0-5 to a good Willard team. Taylor Henry played in the first singles, losing 0-6, 0-6. Calista Robbins was in the second singles match and lost by the same score. Kadence Fairchild gained a couple of points in the third singles match, going down 2-6, 0-6. Kiera Barnhart and Kenzie Bowman at first doubles lost 0-6, 0-6. In the second doubles Ashley Franks and partner Aeris Young lost 0-6, 0-6.

Galion rebounded with a win on Thursday over Mansfield Senior at Heise park, walking away with a score of 5-0. Emma Ross claimed victory 6-0, 6-2. Henry grabbed the second singles match 6-1, 6-1. Barnhart blanked her opponent in the third singles match 6-0, 6-0. Zoee Regan joined Bowman at the first doubles, claiming a 6-0, 6-0 win. Ashley Franks and Aeris Young at second doubles did the same thing.

Galion is now 1-1 on the season and opens MOAC play on Tuesday hosting Marion Harding.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_Galion-Tigers-face-logo.jpg