Girls Golf: Colonel Crawford, Galion compete at Valley View

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers hosted the annual Girls All County Golf Tournament at Valley View Golf Course on Tuesday. Participating teams included Galion, Colonel Crawford, Buckeye Central and Wynford. Overall, 28 girls played the rain soaked front nine at Valley View. Overnight storms and early morning rain made the course wet and very slow for the golfers.

Colonel Crawford retained the county champ title for the third year in a row with a team score of 192. Wynford took home runner up honors with a 214. Lady Tigers shot a season best 234, and Buckeye Central rounded out the scoring with a 252.

Team plaques for first and second were awarded along with individual plaques for the top five county golfers.

Colonel Crawford Junior Lucy Myers shot a 42 and took medalist honors after winning the scorecard tiebreaker over Wynford Senior Jordan Alspagh, also shooting a 42.

Rounding out the top five and taking home individual awards were Colonel Crawford girls Ayla Mckibben (third), and Sophie Beck (fourth). Galion’s top placer, Julia Conner, shot a 51 and snagged the fifth-place award.

“The girls battled through the rain and had a great day. Ending with food provided by the Galion Lady Tigers parents club,” said head coach Alan Conner.

Julia Conner takes a swing on the course. Conner was the top placer for Galion on Tuesday with a score of 51.