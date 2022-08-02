HOJGA: Crowe, Murphy win best of best

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” tournament was held at Lincoln Hills Golf Club on Tuesday. for the winners and runners-up of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament series held in June and July. Junior golfers in three divisions were eligible to compete for the outstanding title.

Alex Crowe of Fairbanks carded 39-36-75 from white tees to top juniors in 13-15 and 16-18 divisions, while Maura Murphy of Pleasant shot 39-37-76 from red tees to take top honor for the Girls in the 13-18 class.

Pleasant’s Minoy Shah edged into second after Crowe with 76, while Nathan Newell of Pleasant carded 78 and Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks scored 79. Kaden Ottley and Henry Terry of Olentangy shot 80 and 85 respectfully, and Pleasant’s Dawson Hall and Dylan Moore followed at 93 and 94.

Dina Shah of Pleasant was second to Murphy with 80, and Lucy Myers of Col. Crawford placed third at 82.

Both top winners will receive plaques for their achievements at the Year-End Awards Banquet on July 28 at Kings Mill, Waldo.

