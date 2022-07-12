Crowe, Murphy, Terry win titles at Kenton

KENTON — Alex Crowe of Fairbanks, Maura Murphy of Pleasant and Henry Terry of Olentangy topped their divisions to reign in the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament at Veterans Memorial Park, Kenton. McCullough Industries, Inc. of Kenton sponsored the event.

Crowe and Logan Keller tied with 72’s in the 16-18 division, parred the course, and played a 1-hole playoff, with Crowe’s birdie to pronounce him winner, his third on the HOJGA tour series. Crowe’s 35-27-72 awarded ten pars and four birdies. Keller’s 39-33-72 nabbed 12 pars, one birdie and one eagle. Keller took second honor, and Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks placed third at 73. Pleasant’s Minoy Shah shot 75 for fourth, and Nathan Barre of Galion picked up fifth at 79.

Murphy excelled in 13-18 girls’ class, parred the course at 38-34-72, and nabbed 12 pars, three birdies to obtain her win, her second in the HOJGA series. Dina Shah, also of Pleasant, was next at 77. Delaware Hayes Lainie Rafey carded 93, followed by Charlee Brestle and Madelyn Taylor of North Union who scored 101 and 103 respectfully.

Terry mastered one-over-par, 38-35-73 to win first in his 13-15 division with ten pars and four birdies, also his second series win. Pleasant’s Dylan Moore picked up second spot at 79, while Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut placed third at 85. Jack Seckel of Pleasant was next with 87, and a tie at 89 by Dawson Hall of Pleasant and Carson Walker of Galion, rounding off the leaders in their group.

Four pars and a birdie led Asher Gates of River Valley to victory in the 12 and under 9-hole round with his score of 39. Grayson Keller of Buckeye Valley took second at 43. Bryant Berry of Col. Crawford grabbed third at 46, while Owen Prenger of Wynford edged into fourth at 47 and Nolen West of Pleasant shot 48 for fifth.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held at Kings Mill, Waldo on July 14.