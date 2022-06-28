Brackenridge claims title at Marysville

MARYSVILLE — Fairbanks’ Chase Brackenridge ruled at the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association third-in-series tournament at Marysville Wednesday. Kathy (Allan) Brinkman was sponsor of the tournament.

Brackenridge’s two over par 33-41-74 took top honor with five birdies and seven pars to claim his season first- place win in 16-18 division. Alex Crowe of Fairbanks and Nicholas McMullen of Galion shared a tie for second at 75. Logan Keller of Galion edged into fourth at 77, while Logan Niese of Buckeye Central moved into fifth at 78. Crowe and Minoy Shah of Pleasant both nabbed eagles on hole No. 6.

Pleasant’s Dina Shah and Maura Murphy carded 79 to lead the Girl’s 13-18 group. A playoff on the first hole was won by Shah who achieved a par, placing Murphy second. Liv Gier of Upper Sandusky followed at 86; Lainie Rafey of Delaware Hayes with 95, and Katelyn Miley of Northmor at 98.

Olentangy’s Kaden Ottley nabbed first in 13-15 at 39-40-79. His three birdies and seven pars supplied his lead, with schoolmate, Henry Terry adding another stroke at 80 to capture second. Sam Reynolds of Delaware St. Mary moved into third at 84. Big Walnut’s Ethan Krebs and Dawson Hall of Pleasant were next with a tie at 91.

Asher Gates of River Valley managed his first 9-hole win and to lead in 12 and under, scoring 38. Buckeye Valley’s Grayson Keller grabbed second with 46, succeeded by Drew Thomas of Galion at 49, Griffin Gates of Delaware at 50, and Thomas Ottery of Buckeye Valley at 52 as leaders in the youngest class.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held at Blue’s Creek, Marysville on June 30. For further information, see www,hojga,org website or call 740-389-6207.