Crestline tabs two on All-District 9 list

CRESTLINE — Crestline Bulldogs’ baseball team landed two athletes on the Division IV District 9 teams.

Luke Bruce and Trevor Shade both were named to honorable mention Division IV District 9 for their efforts during the 2022 season.

Below you can find the complete rundown for the Division IV District 9 selections.

Coach of the Year: Tony Swanagan, Hopewell-Loudon

Player of the Year: Ashton Bour, Hopewell-Loudon

FIRST TEAM

Ashton Bour, Hopewell-Loudon; Sam Seidel, South Central; Nock Palm, Calvert; Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central; Karl Farber, South Central; Eli Fisher, St. Paul; Zeth Goth, Plymouth; Andrew Smollen, Lucas; Casey Clouse, Old Fort; Jordan Vallejo, Carey; Eric Hoover, Hopewell-Loudon; Shane Jones, New Riegel

SECOND TEAM

Cole Wentz, Plymouth; Thomas Bocock, St. Paul; Carter Dubois, Old Fort; Hunter Church, Lucas; Casey Geissman, Buckeye Central; Tyson Swanagan, Hopewell-Loudon; Caine McDonald, Hopewell-Loudon; Brody Hohman, New Riegel; Mason Johnson, Calvert; Kayden Hauler, South Central; Nathan Geary, Mohawk; Andrew Fanello, Lucas

HONORABLE MENTION

Elliot Geissman, Buckeye Central; Kaiden Vaughn, Buckeye Central; Luke Bruce, Crestline; Trevor Shade, Crestline; Reese Hannam, Mohawk; Liam Shellhouse, Mohawk; Tyler Kocsis, St. Joseph’s; Reagan Geyer, St. Joseph’s; Logan Schalk, New Riegel; Brandon Gillig, New Riegel; Collin Yoakam, Arcadia; Zach Stewart, Arcadia; Kyle West, St. Mary’s; Brock Gill, St. Mary’s; Connor Norden, Carey; Daniel Plott, Carey; Like Blum, St. Paul; Kaden Maxwell, St. Paul; Brandon Mitchell, South Central; Aaron Hauler, South Central; Hunter Rice, Lucas; Bobby Grover, Lucas; Isaac Hillman, Mansfield Christian; Caleb Gregory, Mansfield Christian; Nick Roberts, Plymouth; Zach Hamman, Plymouth; Garrett Spaun, Calvert; Max Paul, Calvert; Tyler Fedele, Hopewell-Loudon; Cohen Sendelbach, Hopewell-Loudon; Isaac Snyder, Old Fort; Myles Miller, Old Fort

Trevor Shade makes a plate appearance in a game against Northmor this season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_IMG_2963.jpg Trevor Shade makes a plate appearance in a game against Northmor this season. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer