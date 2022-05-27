Three Eagles make All-District 9 team

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford ended their baseball season recently in a sectional final game. Now that it’s the postseason, awards are beginning to roll in for local athletes.

The Eagles have three players who showed up on the Division III All-District 9 list. Nolan McKibben, Brennan Hamilton, and Carson Feichtner earned spots.

All three seniors were a part of the 9-14 team this season.

McKibben was named second-team Division III All-District 9. The senior held a .352 average at the plate and 25 hits, both led the team.

Hamilton and Feichtner were both named to the honorable mention list. Hamilton batted .328 and led the team with 22 runs scored. The senior pitched 57 and third innings, carried a 0.85 ERA, and held a 6-3 record on the mound.

Feichtner had one deep ball, carried a .313 average, and led the team with eight doubles.

You can find the complete Division III All-District 9 list below.

Coach of the Year: Tom Smith, Wynford

Player of the Year: Thomas Simon, Edison

FIRST TEAM

Thomas Simon, Edison; Grant McGuire, Wynford; Kam Garlock, Liberty-Benton; Evan Reiter, Riverdale; Ben Palomo, Margaretta; J. Matz, Lakota; Aiden Hines, Seneca East; Sam Collene, Wynford; Owen Barker, Crestview; Xander Danner, Edison

SECOND TEAM

Colson Biehl, Margaretta; Cameron Burley, Lakota; Mike LaLonde, Oak Harbor; Spencer Miller; Wynford; Connor Boyd, Liberty-Benton; Nolan McKibben, Colonel Crawford; Logan Girton, New London; Thomas Miller, Riverdale; Carson Roe, Western Reserve; Dylon Robinson, Wynford; Clint Finnen, Edison

HONORABLE MENTION

Jude Munez, Western Reserve; Grant Bethard, Western Reserve; Isaac Robinson, Willard; Ethan Rodriguez, Willard; Steven Justavick, New London; Jarek Ringler, Crestview; Hunter George, Crestview; Brennan Hamilton, Colonel Crawford; Carson Feichtner, Colonel Crawford; Gauge King, Riverdale; Alex Russler, Riverdale; Brandon Hines, Seneca East; Caden Fritz, Seneca East. Avery Langernderfer, Wynford; Cainen Allen, Wynford; Ben Hovis, Lakota; Chase Dussel, Lakota; Brayden Butzin, Oak Harbor; Mason Wagner, Oak Harbor; Cody Pennington, Bucyrus; Malachai Bayless, Bucyrus; Kellen Moore, Margaretta; Reese Keegan, Margaretta; Lincoln Gorlock, Liberty-Benton; Trevin Lieb, Liberty-Benton; Hayden Fry, Edison; Ben Bates, Edison

Senior Nolan McKibben fields a ball against Galion during a non-conference game this season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2962.jpg Senior Nolan McKibben fields a ball against Galion during a non-conference game this season. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer