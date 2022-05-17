Galion picks up multiple event wins at MOAC track meet

MARION — The Mid Ohio Atheltic Conference track meet was held Tuesday and Thursday of last week, at Harding Stadium in Marion. Both the Galion boys and Galion girls track teams competed their way to middle of the pack finishes.

Galion boys placed fourth out of eight teams, with 78 points. Marion Harding took home the crown, thanks to a score of 153.

Galion picked up a first-place spot in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:33.42. Jorden Borders, Andy Sparks, Gabe Ivy, and Logan Shifely put together a great effort.

The same relay team was able to finish runner-up in the 4×100 meter relay, with a time of 44.09.

Andy Sparks won the 300-meter hurdles with a quick time of 40.92. Kyle Foust was the top placer in the high jump, with a leap of six-foot-two.

Cannon Butler and Hayden Kaple finished the 800-meter run in third and fourth place respectively.

Linkon Tyrrell was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.71.

Boys team rankings went Marion Harding, Shelby, River Valley, Galion, Highland, Clear Fork, Ontario, and Pleasant.

Galion girls track team placed sixth out of eight teams with 72 points. Shelby took home the MOAC title.

Senior Zaynah Tate won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.87. Tate was a part of the 4×800 meter relay team that finished second. Ava Smith, Raygann Campbell, and Nora Harding ran with Tate.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Mia Felder was able to push herself to a runner-up finish. Felder finished with a time of 52.33.

Campbell was in second place for the 3200-meter run, thanks to a time of 12:12.16.

Miranda Stone added points for Galion by finishing second in the discus throw.

The girls’ side of things shaped up to finish in order of Shelby, Ontario, Marion Harding, River Valley, Highland, Galion, Clear Fork, and Pleasant.

Pictured are Galion athletes who were part of first place wins. From left to right: Kyle Foust, Zaynah Tate, Gabe Ivy, Andy Sparks, Logan Shifely, Jorden Borders. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_IMG_2580.jpg Pictured are Galion athletes who were part of first place wins. From left to right: Kyle Foust, Zaynah Tate, Gabe Ivy, Andy Sparks, Logan Shifely, Jorden Borders. Submitted photo