Youth baseball returns to Crestline on opening night

CRESTLINE — Little League Baseball returned to the baseball diamonds in Crestline on Monday May 9 for the first time in almost a half-decade. At the Opening Night Ceremony, Crestline Youth Sports (CYS) welcomed back Carl Carroll and Greg Pfleiderer who were responsible for the original construction of the Crestline Little League Complex back in 2004. Along with Carroll and Pfleiderer, Crestline Mayor Linda Horning-Pitt and Crestline Exempted School District Superintendent Matthew Henderson threw out first pitches.

2019 Crestline High School graduate and Miss Mohican Valley 2022 Desi Hunt, sang the National Anthem, as Crestline VFW Post 2920 raised the American Flag. Pastor Justin Lawhorn from Crestline New Vision Church of God of Prophecy provided the invocation. Since the formation of CYS, one of the major goals was to bring home baseball games back to Crestline.

Youth Softball had home games last year, but all the baseball games were played in Galion. Crestline is part of the Galion Little League District. CYS has been able to raise a significant amount of capital in order to have games back in Crestline. Over the past two years, the organization has put in over $10,000 worth of work and materials to make all three ball diamonds game ready.

They spent around $3,000 to update the bathrooms and concession stand, and has purchased various pieces of equipment such as a portable mound, pitching machine, and helmets. CYS uses Project Inc., a subsidiary of the Community Foundation for Crawford County, as their fiscal agent. Organizations like the United Way of North Central Ohio purchased a new backstop for the little league complex. Carroll’s Truck Parts purchased a new net to protect the Crestline Municipal Swimming Pool from home runs.

Many other individuals and organizations have donated time, money, and labor.

Crestline Youth Sports President Clayton Herold said, “Tonight was the culmination of two years of hard work by the CYS Board of Directors. We are grateful to those businesses, organizations, and individuals who believe in our mission and support us. Our organization is very fortunate to have a great working relationship with Galion Youth Baseball, the Village of Crestline and the Crestline Exempted Village School District. None of this is possible without the parents and the kids who participation our program. This year our program has more kids playing baseball and softball than last season, which is what we want. We are not done yet.”

Youth baseball returns to Crestline this summer after a long absence. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_Little-League-Complex-Photo.jpg Youth baseball returns to Crestline this summer after a long absence. Submitted photo