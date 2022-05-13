Rush steps down after four years of leading Lady Tigers

GALION — Galion girls basketball head coach Shani Rush is stepping away from the program after four seasons. Overall, Rush has been coaching basketball for 24 years, she spent 4 years at Mansfield St. Peter’s, as the head coach.

Prior to coaching, Rush was a 1993 graduate of Galion High School. She went on to play at Ashland University, where she was a three year starter for the Eagles.

The move away from the basketball court looks to be the right move for Rush and her family at the time.

“It’s time to sit in the stands and watch my girls play the game that gave me so much,” Rush said on Twitter, where she announced her resignation on May 6.

Rush has three children, all in school in grades ranging from third grade to tenth.

“Basketball has been a big part of my life. I have met some amazing people.”

Last season the Lady Tigers won their first ever Mid Ohio Athletic Conference game, which was a milestone for the program, despite finishing with a 5-18 record.

Rush had a 12-77 record as head coach at Galion, but that’s not a direct correlation to her. Numbers were down for the program. There was not even a junior varsity team this past season. Injuries and departures also hampered the Lady Tigers.

In 2002, Rush took a job at Galion High School as a teacher, and has worked there since.

“After 24 yrs of coaching basketball at the high school and college level, I [have] decided to start the next chapter of my life.”

Shani Rush speaks to her team during a game this past season. Rush recently stepped down from her head coaching position after four years. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2377.jpg Shani Rush speaks to her team during a game this past season. Rush recently stepped down from her head coaching position after four years.