Tennis: Tigers defeat Bucyrus 5-0

GALION — Galion was able to defeat Bucyrus 5-0 in a tennis match at Heise Park on Wednesday. It was a dominant showing for the Tigers. With the win, Galion is now 4-2 overall, 3-2 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play.

In the first singles match, Matt Gimbell defeated Jake Hamm 6-0, 6-0. Jamie Hollis followed that up with a 6-1, 6-0 win in the second singles match against Blake Rittenhour of Bucyrus.

John Evans was able to add another point for Galion in the third singles match. Evans defeated Chris Wicker 6-0, 6-1.

The first doubles match was won by Caden Jutz and Adam Geiger. The duo defeated Carson Kalb and Sean Hagel by a score of 6-4, 7-6.

The final match was a doubles, in which Galion won 6-4, 6-3. Nick McMullen and Missy Vonhoupe defeated Cam Wolf and Maddie Kimmel.

The Tigers will match-up with Marion Harding April 21, then host Ontario the following day.

