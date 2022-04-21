GALION — The Galion Inquirer Athlete of the Week this week is Lauren Frietchen of Colonel Crawford. The junior pitcher accomplished a shutout on her birthday, against Bucyrus last Thursday.

Colonel Crawford downed Bucyrus by a score of 7-0.

Frietchen allowed just two hits to Bucyrus, over the course of seven innings. The Lady Eagles’ standout pitcher struck out seven batters and walked none, which helped her team move to 8-0.

On the season, Frietchen holds a 7-1 record, has pitched 52 innings, and has a 1.75 earned run average. The junior has struck out 60 batters and walked just six players.

Colonel Crawford is 3-0 in conference play.

Other nominees for the week of April 11. include: Carson Feichtner, Colonel Crawford; Max Albert, Galion and Garrett Corwin, Northmor.

Lauren Frietchen throws a pitch against Bucyrus last week, on her birthday, where she turned 17 years old. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC03965-1.jpg Lauren Frietchen throws a pitch against Bucyrus last week, on her birthday, where she turned 17 years old.