GALION — After going 0-21 during the 2021 season, the Galion Tigers are off to a 1-2 start. The win over Marion Harding on March 29th was Galion’s first win since the 2019 season, when they were able to reach the regional final. Tigers dropped the Presidents by a score of 11-6. An important note: The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

