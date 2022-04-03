Saturday area sports scores

GALION — A look at the area sports scores for Aprl 3. of 2022.
Perkins 13, Galion 2 (game was completed in five innings)
Winning pitcher: John Zwiesler
Losing pitcher: Braxton Hart
Colonel Crawford 15, Crestline 1
Winning pitcher: Brennan Hamilton
Northmor 11, Madison Plains 0
Winning pitcher: Griffin Workman
Losing pitcher: T. Sollars
Cardington-Lincoln 4, Northmor 3
Winning pitcher: D. Minturn
Losing pitcher: Grant Bentley
Other area baseball scores:
Clear Fork 8, Loudonville 4
South Central 4, Buckeye Central 3 (20 innings)
Carey 3, Kenton 1
Bloom-Carroll 8, Highland 5
Bloom-Carroll 8, Highland 4
Ontario 9, Wynford 8
Shelby 10, Clyde 0
Softball scores:
Colonel Crawford 7, Hillsdale 6
Colonel Crawford 5, Hillsdale 3
Northmor 19, Ridgedale 4
South Central 11, Buckeye Central 0
South Central 16, Buckeye Central 0
Madison Comprehensive 11, Shelby 7
Madison Comprehensive 4, Shelby 2
Information is provided, you can email box scores to [email protected]