Saturday area sports scores

GALION — A look at the area sports scores for Aprl 3. of 2022.

Perkins 13, Galion 2 (game was completed in five innings)

Winning pitcher: John Zwiesler

Losing pitcher: Braxton Hart

Colonel Crawford 15, Crestline 1

Winning pitcher: Brennan Hamilton

Northmor 11, Madison Plains 0

Winning pitcher: Griffin Workman

Losing pitcher: T. Sollars

Cardington-Lincoln 4, Northmor 3

Winning pitcher: D. Minturn

Losing pitcher: Grant Bentley

Other area baseball scores:

Clear Fork 8, Loudonville 4

South Central 4, Buckeye Central 3 (20 innings)

Carey 3, Kenton 1

Bloom-Carroll 8, Highland 5

Bloom-Carroll 8, Highland 4

Ontario 9, Wynford 8

Shelby 10, Clyde 0

Softball scores:

Colonel Crawford 7, Hillsdale 6

Colonel Crawford 5, Hillsdale 3

Northmor 19, Ridgedale 4

South Central 11, Buckeye Central 0

South Central 16, Buckeye Central 0

Madison Comprehensive 11, Shelby 7

Madison Comprehensive 4, Shelby 2

By Brandon Little [email protected]

Information is provided, you can email box scores to [email protected]

