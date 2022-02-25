Margaretta drops Colonel Crawford in districts

SHELBY — Colonel Crawford ended their season at 11-14 overall on Thursday evening. The Eagles fell to No. 1 seeded Margaretta in the Division III Shelby district.

Margaretta was led in scoring by junior Kylie Leibacher, who scored a team-high 14 points. Sophomore Lilly Edwards pitched in 12 for the Polar Bears and junior Jennifer Patrick added an additional 10 points.

Sophomore Allison Weithman gave her all for the Eagles and led the team in scoring with 17 points. Senior Kaylyn Risner pitched in eight points.

It started about as good as Colonel Crawford could have hoped early. After a quarter the Eagles trailed the Polar Bears 11-10.

Weithman knocked in two of her five made three-pointers in the first eight minutes for Colonel Crawford.

Six different players scored in the first quarter for Margaretta.

Polar Bears were able to take a 28-14 lead into halftime behind a dominant second quarter defensively. Colonel Crawford scored just four points in the quarter.

Leibacher scored six points in the quarter. The junior asserted herself at the charity strike with four made free-throws in the second quarter.

Coming out of halftime both teams were a bit stagnant offensively. Margaretta outscored Colonel Crawford 10-9 in the third quarter.

Edwards scored five of her 12 points in the third quarter for the Polar Bears.

Leibacher would add another five points in the fourth quarter and Patrick would add four of her own.

Risner scored four points in the fourth quarter for the Eagles, but it was to little to late. The Senior had averaged nearly 17 points a night, but Margaretta was able to slow down the Eagles guard.

Margaretta will move on to play in the district final game on Saturday at Shelby.

Margaretta’s Lilly Edwards and Colonel Crawford’s Kaylyn Risner hustle for a loose ball. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0185.jpg Margaretta’s Lilly Edwards and Colonel Crawford’s Kaylyn Risner hustle for a loose ball.