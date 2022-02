NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games tonight at Seneca East are postponed until a date that is to be determined, due to weather.

The junior varsity and varsity girls basketball game at home against Mohawk on Feb. 5 will now have a junior varsity start time of 2 p.m. and varsity will follow.

Follow all Galion Inquirer sports on Twitter @GInquirerSports

