Bowling: Galion sweeps Northmor in non-league play

GALION — Galion swept Northmor in a non-conference bowling matchup last Friday at Victory Lanes.

The Tigers won the boys’ match, 1,953 pins to 1,741 pins, and captured the girls’ match by a final count of 1,791 pins to 1,724 pins.

In the boys’ contest, Galion’s Sean Clark recorded a final score of 371 (179-192) to lead all bowlers. Nathan Barre finished with a pin total of 360 (207-153). Ethan Click rolled 314 (194-120). AJ Clark bowled 292 (147-145). Brady Dalenberg finished with a final score of 279 (127-152).

Cole Postell led Northmor with a final score of 349 (176-173). Wesley Hammond bowled 317 (129-188). Conner Radojcsics tallied a pin total of 311 (149-162). Ryan Deihl finished with a total score of 307 (121-186). Austin Raedel bowled 99 and Kaesen Ratcliff tallied a score of 93.

Galion won the baker games, 337 to 265.

Zoe Frary led the Galion girls to the win over Northmor with a total score of 373 (234-139). Missy VonHoupe bowled a 329 (184-145). Kadence Fairchild finished with a final tally of 286 (162-124). Abby Crager posted a total score of 274 (117-157). Neavia Cansler bowled 236 (132-104).

Northmor’s Kourtney Rinehart led all bowlers with an overall pin total of 402 (203-199). Kahlan Ball recorded a final score of 312 (186-126). Taylor Cantrell bowled 294 (170-124). Emma Rinehart tallied a total score of 264 (126-138). Emily Ball posted a pin total of 199 (100-99).

Galion won the baker games, 293-253.

Galion, Harding split MOAC matches

MARION — Galion and Marion Harding shared the spoils in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference bowling contest last Thursday at Cooper’s Bowl in Marion.

The Tigers won the girls’ match by a final margin of 1,935 pins to 1,734 pins.

Kadence Fairchild recorded a match-best score of 404 (169-235) to lead all bowlers. Zoe Frary tallied a final score of 326 (185-141). Abby Crager also posted a total score of 326 (145-181). Missy VonHoupe bowled 292 (104-188). Halle Kiss turned in a final score of 129, bowling in game two. Neavia Cansler finished with a score of 113, bowling in the first game.

Kenzi Vaught led Harding with a total score of 399 (179-220). Hannah Mullenix posted a pin total of 317 (178-139). Hanna Price bowled 268 (162-106). Kaitlyn Daum posted a final score of 259 (136-123). Megan Adamson turned in a score of 243 (116-127).

Galion won the baker games, 345-248.

Marion Harding won the boys’ match by a final score of 2,731 pins to 1,798 pins.

Sean Clark led Galion with a final score of 400 (218-182). Nathan Barre recorded a pin total of 324 (180-144). Ethan Click posted a final tally of 293 (130-163). AJ Clark recorded a final score of 279 (153-126). Dravin Morgan bowled 223 (109-114).

Harding’s Jayden Combs led all bowlers with a final pin total of 545 (267-278). Caden Millisor posted a final score of 477 (257-220). Gage Warren bowled 448 (214-234). Jordan Hensley tallied a final score of 277. Gavin Houseworth turned in a final score of 219. Evan Bonsel posted a score of 189. Cameron Rayner finished with a final score of 160.

Marion Harding won the baker games, 416-279.

