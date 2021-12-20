Swimming: Grubbs sets Galion record in 200 freestyle

GENEVA, Ohio — Galion High School senior Troie Grubbs broke a 25-year-old school swimming record with her performance in the 200 freestyle race last Saturday at the Jim Stacy Memorial High School Winter Championships in Geneva.

Grubbs placed fifth in the event, posting a time of 1:57.18. Coach Ted Temple said her mark broke a team record that was established in 1996.

Grubbs finished second in the 100 freestyle with a season-best time of 53.03 seconds.

She part of the 200 freestyle relay team with Ally Staats, Adriana Zeger, and Miranda Stone that came in 10th place at the Jim Stacy Memorial meet. Their time was 1:46.8, a season-best for the event.

Grubbs, Zeger, Staats, and Caitlyn Karnes combined to finish 10th in the 400 freestyle relay. Their time of 3:59.73 was a season-best time.

Zeger, Karnes, Stone, and Brooklyn O’Brien combined to finish 14th in the 200 medley relay. Their time was 2:11.94.

Dual meet with Colonel Crawford

GALION — The Galion High School girls swimming team defeated local rival Colonel Crawford 51-41 in a dual meet held last Tuesday at the Galion Community Center YMCA.

Senior Troie Grubbs collected a pair of victories in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Her time in the 200 individual medley was 2:17.9. She posted a time of 1:03.31 in the backstroke.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Grubbs, Caitlyn Karnes, Brooklyn O’Brien, and Ally Staats won that event with a time of 4:12.13. The Galion quartet of Ava Neidermeier, Izzy Willacker, Regin Kuehlman, and Ellexia Ratcliff finished second with a time of 5:48.3.

Staats won the 500 freestyle, posting a time of 6:07.4.

Grubbs, Staats, O’Brien, and Miranda Stone placed second in the 200 freestyle relay. Their time was 1:49.41.

Colonel Crawford won the boys meet, 69-16.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-10.jpg