Girls basketball: Ontario holds off Galion, 48-38

GALION — A quick start for Ontario propelled the Warriors to a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference win over Galion by a score of 48-38 on Thursday evening.

It was the first conference win of the season for Ontario. The Tigers are still in search of their first MOAC victory.

“I just told them in the locker room that the difference in the game was the start,” said Galion head coach Shani Rush. “I thought we were ready to play, but I think they were too hyped up. We were turning the ball over too much. They got that 10-0 lead and it was the difference.”

Ontario quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the game and held a 10-4 lead over Galion after one quarter of play. In the opening quarter, Rylee Nigh knocked down a pair of three-pointers for the Warriors.

That 10-0 start for Ontario proved to be the difference in the first half as the Warriors would head to the halftime break with a 23-13 lead over the Tigers.

Galion’s Teanna Greter rattled in two layups in the second quarter. Natalee Perkins led the Tigers in the first half with five points.

Galion forced eight turnovers in the first half, but turned the ball over seven times themselves.

Greter connected on two triples in the third quarter, but Nigh answered for Ontario with two three-point field goals of her own. Phynix Cole added a pair of baskets off the bench for Galion during the third period.

“That’s the thing we have been talking about; we need other people to score. Pretty much everyone scored tonight and we’re going to build on that,” Rush explained.

After three quarters, Ontario held a 39-26 lead over Galion.

Galion was able to get within eight points, but was never able to get over the hump. Perkins and Greter combined for 10 points in the final quarter for Galion as the seniors took over.

Ontario was led in scoring by Nigh and Lizzie Nagel, who each scored 12 points. Taylor Counts added 11 points for the Warriors. The Warriors doubled up the Tigers from three-point range by knocking down eight triples compared to Galion’s four.

“We wanted to stop the straight drives. We thought if they were going to beat us they would beat us from three. They hit some nice shots,” Rush said.

Greter led Galion with 14 points and Perkins had 13 points and four blocks. Cole finished with six points. Dezi Lester and Emma Jutz scored two points apiece. Cameron Eckert added one point.

Galion (2-6, 0-4 MOAC) will travel to Highland on Saturday where they hope to snap the three-game losing streak they’re on right now.

The Tigers will stay on the road with a trip to Northmor next Wednesday. Galion wraps up the early portion of its 2021-2022 schedule by playing in the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase on Dec. 31 at Mansfield Christian School.

Galion opens the new year with a pair of home games. The Tigers will play host to Temple Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and then entertain MOAC rival River Valley on Friday, Jan. 7.

Ontario (2-4, 1-2 MOAC) will visit Pleasant for another conference battle on Saturday.

The Galion girls basketball team rallies with the coaching staff during a timeout in the game against Ontario on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The Warriors defeated the Tigers 48-38 for their first MOAC win of the season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GAL121821_SPORTS_BKG_TIGERS_ONT.jpg The Galion girls basketball team rallies with the coaching staff during a timeout in the game against Ontario on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The Warriors defeated the Tigers 48-38 for their first MOAC win of the season. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest