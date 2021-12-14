Boys basketball: Cubs lock down Tigers, 62-30

GALION — Lucas put together a great defensive performance to dismantle Galion 62-30 in non-conference boys basketball action on Tuesday evening.

“We struggled, we really struggled offensively,” Galion head coach Ryan Stover said. “At times I thought we forced some shots and didn’t let the game come to us. We missed shots we shouldn’t miss.”

Corbin Toms led the Cubs with 16 points on the night while Logan Toms added 14 points.

Lucas started out the game with a 16-5 lead after one quarter of play. The Cubs knocked down open shots and were led by Corbin Tom’s six points in the opening period. Lucas’ defense didn’t allow Galion many good looks in the opening quarter and forced three Tigers turnovers.

The second quarter was no better for the Tigers. Galion managed just one bucket and headed to halftime trailing Lucas 37-7. Galion turned the ball over seven times in the quarter and again wasn’t allowed many good looks.

Freshman Quinn Miller knocked in a three-pointer in the first half for Galion to lead the scoring.

Logan Toms had 13 points in the first half for Lucas and Corbin Toms added nine points.

In the third quarter, the Cubs were able to force a running clock thanks to a lead bigger than 35 points. Galion saw their best scoring quarter in the third, putting up 12 points, but still trailed 54-19 heading to the fourth quarter. Garrett Ison and Quinn Miller added three-pointers for Galion during those eight minutes.

Galion scored 11 points in the final period.

“Later in the second half I put the younger guys in because that’s who you have going forward,” Stover explained. “The second half we played hard and we didn’t quit. If we start the game the same way we started the second half and we’re fine.”

Lucas finished the game with just eight turnovers and Galion turned the ball over 14 times. The Cubs were able to hold Rece Payne scoreless and limited Hudson Miller to just four points.

Steven Glew scored seven points to lead the Tigers and Quinn Miller and Jimmy Hardy added six points each. Ison finished with three points. Carson Frankhouse and Jaxon Oswald chipped in with two points apiece.

Galion made five three-pointers and Lucas knocked down four triples.

Galion (1-4, 1-2 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) will travel to Ontario (2-3, 2-1 MOAC) on Friday for a league matchup.

“We have to shake it off quick. We go to Ontario and Ontario is a good team that is getting better. We have to figure out how to score and the defense has to get better,” said Stover.

The Tigers play at Highland (1-4, 0-3 MOAC) next Tuesday.

Lucas (3-0, 2-0 Mid-Buckeye Conference) will be back in action on Friday at Mansfield St. Peter’s.

Galion’s Hudson Miller plays defense against a Lucas player during the Tigers game against the Cubs on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Lucas won the game 62-30 to remain undefeated early in the season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GAL121821_SPORTS_BKB_GHS_LUC.jpg Galion’s Hudson Miller plays defense against a Lucas player during the Tigers game against the Cubs on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Lucas won the game 62-30 to remain undefeated early in the season. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest