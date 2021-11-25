BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, Nov. 24
Colonel Crawford 52, Crestline 28
Northmor 55, Pleasant 42
River Valley 63, North Union 62
New Riegel 54, Mohawk 49
Old Fort 71, Wynford 38
Centerburg 63, Mount Vernon 53
Friday, Nov. 26
Lexington at Clear Fork, 7:30
Madison at Shelby, 7:30
Ontario at Huron, 7:30
Pleasant at Cardington-Lincoln, 7:30
Carey at Riverdale, 7:30
Plymouth at Buckeye Central, 7:30
Monroeville at Seneca East, 7:30
Willard at Upper Sandusky, 7:30
Fredericktown at Highland, 7:30
Saturday, Nov. 27
Delaware Christian at Danville, 5:30
Colonel Crawford at Kenton, 7:30
Buckeye Central at Crestline, 7:30
Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian, 7:30
Danbury at Seneca East, 7:30
Monday, Nov. 29
Ridgedale at Bucyrus, 7:30
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Highland at Utica, 7:15
Marion Harding at Delaware Hayes, 7:15
Colonel Crawford at Northmor, 7:30
Madison at Clear Fork, 7:30
Olentangy Berlin at River Valley, 7:30
Elgin at Pleasant, 7:30
Carey at Willard, 7:30
Seneca East at Plymouth, 7:30
Wynford at Hopewell-Loudon, 7:30
South Central at Buckeye Central, 7:30
Riverdale at Mohawk, 7:30
Loudonville at Mount Gilead, 7:30
Danville at Fredericktown, 7:30