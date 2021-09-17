Boys golf: Tigers knock off Highland

MARENGO — The Galion High School boys golf team collected a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference victory over Highland on Thursday.

The Tigers defeated the Scots by six strokes, 153-159.

Logan Keller shot 35 to lead Galion to the win at the Marengo Golf Course. Nick McMullen carded a score of 38 and Nate McMullen was one shot behind with a round of 39.

Max Longwell and Nate Barre each shot a score of 41. Carson Walker, playing in his first-ever varsity match, recorded a final score of 44.

Galion’s next match is Monday. The Tigers will play in the Lexington Shootout at Westbrook Country Club.

The Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Golf Club of Bucyrus. Tee time is 9 a.m.

The Tigers will be in search of their fifth consecutive conference tournament championship next week.

Galion begins postseason play on Thursday, Sept. 30 in the sectional tournament at Thunderbird Hills Golf Club in Huron.

Galion 161, Pleasant 162

GALION — Galion earned a dramatic one-shot victory against Pleasant on Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course.

Pleasant’s Nathan Newell earned the match medal by shooting a round of 37 to lead all players.

Logan Keller was the top Galion golfer, shooting a round of 38 to finish one shot off the pace for the match medal.

Nick McMullen and Max Longwell each shot 39 for the Tigers. The match was the final home contest in Longwell’s career.

Nate Barre carded a score of 45. Nate McMullen came in with a 46. Gavin Crim, making his first varsity appearance, shot 52.

Shelby 168, Galion 175

SHELBY — The Whippets defeated Galion by seven strokes Tuesday afternoon on their home course at the Shelby Country Club. The final tally was 168-175 in favor of Shelby.

Logan Keller collected the match medal after shooting a round of 39 to lead Galion.

Nick McMullen carded a round of 44. Braylen Hart and Max Longwell each turned in a score of 46.

Nate McMullen fired a 47 and Nate Barre finished the afternoon with a score of 49.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-6.jpg

Staff Report galsports@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.