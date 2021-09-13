Girls golf: Galion 10th at Lady Colt Classic

BELLVILLE — Galion placed 10th in the Lady Colt Classic held Monday, Sept. 13 at Little Apple Golf Course in Bellville. The Lady Tigers carded a low team total of 391 in the tournament.

Leading the way was junior Julia Conner who paced Galion with a career-best 85. Conner carded a 44 on the front nine and a 41 heading in on the back nine. According to Galion High School golf records, Conner’s 85 is the lowest 18-hole round a Lady Tigers golfer has shot in at least 20 years.

“That might be the best we’ve ever seen from a girl golfer at Galion High School,” said head coach Alan Conner. “I’ve only found stats that go back to 2000 and her score today tops the list. She actually left a couple shots out there today. She missed two birdie putts and lipped out two other par putts, so there’s still room for improvement, but overall I’m really happy about her performance today.”

Conner said several other Lady Tigers enjoyed a great day at Little Apple, including junior Izzie Willacker shooting a 101 (55-46), senior Missi Vonhoupe 102 (48-54), and junior Ellexia Ratcliff 103 (46-57). All three recorded career lows.

Rounding out the scoring for Galion were sophomores Taylor Kieffer with a round of 113 (59-54) and Addison Reed with a score of 124 (65-59).

“The girls really enjoy this invitational every year,” Conner said. “Our team keeps getting better each time we play at Little Apple. It gives our girls more confidence and experience, which in turn drops scores. With that and the extra work the past two weeks each girl has put in we are ready to head down the stretch and compete at MOAC and sectionals.”

Galion plays host to Clear Fork on Tuesday in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference showdown at Valley View. Tee time is 4 p.m.

Galion will also be home next Monday, Sept. 20 for a non-league tri-match with Fredericktown and Northmor.

The MOAC championship will be played on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Golf Club of Bucyrus. The sectional tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Valley View.

Galion's Julia Conner lines up a par putt as she finishes her round on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Little Apple. She made the putt.

