Girls golf: Galion corrals Lady Colts, falls to Wynford

UNDATED — The Galion girls golf team split a pair of matches this week.

Galion earned a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference win over Clear Fork on Monday, but dropped a non-conference match against Wynford on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers (4-7, 2-4 MOAC), on the road at Little Apple Golf Course in Belleville, out-shot the Lady Colts 202-209 to pick up their second league win of the season. Junior Julia Conner led all scores with a 45 on the back nine, a course with plenty of water hazards and challenging holes. It was Conner’s best score of the year. She was followed by fellow classmate Ellexia Ratcliff, who carded a season best 50.

Other scores for the Galion squad included senior Missi Vonhoupe with a 55. Taylor Kieffer shot 52. Addison Reed shot 59. Destany Palasia shot 60. Makenzie Lehman shot 64. Zoe Frary shot 67. Coach Alan Conner said they each played outstanding while all shooting career-best scores.

Galion again took to the road on Tuesday facing Wynford at the Golf Club of Bucyrus in a battle of county rivals. The Royals bested the Lady Tigers, 190-214.

Conner once again led Galion, earning team medalist honors with her 47 on the front nine.

“The temperature was a pleasant 76 degrees, quite the change from the past two weeks, and with that lower temp, the ladies lowered their scores,” Coach Alan Conner said.

Ratcliff fired a 57, Vonhoupe a 58, and Kieffer a 62. Drop scores for the Lady Tigers were Reed and Izzie Willacker, both carding a 69.

Galion travels to Green Acres Golf Course in Marion to face Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The Lady Tigers will tee it up next Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Oak Tree against Ontario.

