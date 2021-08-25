Boys golf: Galion rolls past Ontario to MOAC win

GALION — Make it 5-0 for the Galion boys golf team in league play in 2021.

The Tigers defeated Ontario by 27 strokes in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference match on Tuesday at Valley View Golf Course. The final tally was Galion 150, Ontario 177.

Nick McMullen paced the Tigers to the win, earning the match medal after shooting a round of 35.

Logan Keller and Max Longwell each carded a round of 38. Nate Barre and Nate McMullen each shot 39 for Galion. Braylen Hart finished the afternoon with a score of 44.

Ontario’s C. Danuloff and J. Reed each shot 42. J. Chapman shot 45.

H. McCarthy recorded a score of 48. R. Mangan carded a 51. J. Zahn shot 57.

The Warriors (0-3) are still seeking their first win in MOAC play.

Galion head coach Bryce Lehman picked up his 100th career victory in a win against Shelby last week. The Tigers edged the Whippets by three strokes.

“I guess I didn’t realize until just now that with our victory last week over Shelby was my 100th coaching victory as golf coach at Galion,” Lehman said on Tuesday. “Now 101st with (Tuesday) night. Time flies!”

Galion is scheduled to compete in Norwalk’s Jim Denos Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

