Bulldogs Backers Night set for Aug. 14

CRESTLINE — In a unified effort, the Crestline Athletic Boosters Club, the Crestline Athletic Department, and Crestline Youth Sports are partnering to offer the first ever Bulldogs Backers Night.

The event features a reverse raffle and silent auction that will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at The Hub at Village Square.

Going forward, this event will become the annual signature fundraiser for all three organizations and the proceeds will be split evenly. Funds raised will be used to fulfill funding requests of Crestline High School sports teams, new team uniforms, upgrades to Crestline High School facilities, and continued improvements to the ballfields and concessions stands for Crestline Youth Sports.

The event is free and open to anyone age 21 and older. Local band Baker 47 will play at the Central Park Gazebo and VFW Post 2920 will provide complimentary appetizers during the event. A cash bar will be available and there will be a 50/50.

Included in the many silent auction items are tickets to the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals game on Oct. 17, a team-signed Cleveland Browns helmet from the 2020-2021 season, and a baseball signed by future Hall-of-Fame Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona.

