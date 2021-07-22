HOJGA: Spencer Keller leads Galion power surge at Valley View

GALION — Golfers from Galion High School turned in some fine performances during the final event of the 2021 Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association (HOJGA) season.

In the event hosted Monday by Valley View Golf Course, Galion alumnus Spencer Keller claimed first place in the A Flight (16-18 age group) after shooting a 1-over par 73. He shot par on 13 holes at Valley View and birdied two others.

Keller, who has signed to play collegiate golf at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana, shot 1-over par 37 on the front nine and ended with a score of even-par 36 on the back nine at Valley View. He will be one of five freshmen on the Indiana Tech team this fall. Indiana Tech Coach Kelly Mettert has said all five newcomers will have a chance to be in the top five this season.

Galion teammates Bronson Dalenberg and Nick McMullen finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at Valley View. Dalenberg finished his day with a score of 81 (+9), shooting 40 on the front nine and recording a score of 41 on the back nine. Dalenberg, who has signed to play collegiate golf at Ohio Valley University in Vienna, West Virginia, shot even par on seven holes and birdied two other holes at Valley View.

McMullen recorded a final score of 83 (+11). He shot 42 on the opening nine holes and came in with a score of 41 on the back nine. McMullen shot even par on seven holes and birdied one hole.

A pair of Tigers finished 1-2 in the B Flight (13-15 age group) final standings. Logan Keller placed first and Nate McMullen came in second place.

Keller shot a round of 80 (+8) to claim top honors. He recorded a score of 39 on the front nine and shot 41 over the final nine holes. Keller recorded even par on eight holes and had a birdie on one hole at Valley View.

McMullen ended his day with a final score of 81 (+9). He shot 2-over par 38 on the front nine and recorded a score of 43 on the back nine. McMullen shot even par on nine holes and finished with a birdie on one hole.

Galion’s Carson Walker shot 97 to finish in a tie for 10th place. He recorded a score of 48 on the front nine and finished out with a score of 49. Walker shot even par on five holes.

In the girls AB Flight tournament at Valley View, Colonel Crawford teammates Lucy Myers and Katie Reynolds finished third and fourth, respectively. Myers shot a round of 87 (+15) to claim third place. She recorded score of 43 on the front nine and ended with a score of 44 on the back nine. Myers shot even par on eight holes.

Reynolds finished her day with a final score of 96 (+24). She shot 47 on the opening nine holes and came in with a score of 49 on the back nine. Reynolds recorded even par on two holes.

Pleasant High School teammates Dina Shah and Maura Murphy finished 1-2 in the final standings of the girls tournament. Shah shot 4-over par 76, recording even par on 10 holes and shooting birdies on two holes. Murphy finished with a final score of 9-over par 81. She shot even par on nine holes.

The HOJGA champions in each division will be decided on Tuesday, July 27 in the Chad A. Wheeler Memorial Tournament at Lincoln Hills Golf Course in Upper Sandusky. Tee time is 9 a.m.

The HOJGA year-end appreciation banquet is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 at Kings Mill Golf Course near Waldo in Marion County.

For information about the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association, go to www.hojga.org.

COGA Junior Tour Showcase

Galion golfers also enjoyed a good couple of days at the Central Ohio Golf Academy Junior Tour Showcase at Apple Valley Golf Course in Howard. The tournament was played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nick McMullen finished 17th in a field of 60 golfers in the 16-18 age group. He finished with scores of 79 and 78.

Nate McMullen finished in a tie for 15th place out of the field of 40 players in the 13-15 age group. He shot rounds of 82 and 89.

Spencer Keller led a crew of Galion High School golfers to success at the Heart of Ohio Junior Association tournament on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Valley View Golf Course. Tigers who competed in the tournament included Bronson Dalenberg, Nick McMullen, Logan Keller, Nate McMullen, and Carson Walker. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GAL072421_HOJGA.jpg Spencer Keller led a crew of Galion High School golfers to success at the Heart of Ohio Junior Association tournament on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Valley View Golf Course. Tigers who competed in the tournament included Bronson Dalenberg, Nick McMullen, Logan Keller, Nate McMullen, and Carson Walker. Bryce Lehman | Submitted photo

Round of +1 keys victory

