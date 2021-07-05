Great Lakes League: Graders depose Monarchs, 7-4

GALION — The Independence Day weekend ended on a high note for the Galion Graders as they defeated the Michigan Monarchs 7-4 in Great Lakes League action on Sunday at Heise Park.

The Graders (8-18) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never trailed en route to the victory. Michigan (10-18) rallied to pull within 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning, but Galion tallied two insurance runs in the home half of the sixth to put the game away. Graders pitchers limited the Monarchs to two hits and left two Michigan base runners stranded over the final three innings.

Seth Schroeder went 2-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs to help pace the Galion offense in the win. Christian Orr went 2-for-3, scored a run, and drove in a run for the Graders. Kaito Hara finished 2-for-4, scored a run, and drove in a run.

Avery Fisher went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. Brian Erbe went 1-for-4 with an RBI. J.R. Heavlin went 1-for-3, drew a walk, and scored a run.

Nick Christopher went 1-for-4 and scored one run. Ben Sinins went 1-for-4. Jay Luikart drew a walk and scored a run.

Jarrett Miller pitched two innings in relief and was credited with the win for Galion. He struck out three batters and walked one. Miller gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits.

Matt Christopher held Michigan scoreless in the ninth inning and earned the save for the Graders. He gave up one hit.

Luikart was the starting pitcher for Galion. He worked five innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits. He recorded four strikeouts and no walks.

Orr recorded three strikeouts and gave up just one hit in two innings of relief work. Schroeder pitched one scoreless inning.

Michigan’s Nicholas Dardas went 3-for-4 with a double and scored two runs. Briggs Rutter went 3-for-4 with a double. Gavin Doyle finished 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Hayden Jatczak went 1-for-5 with an RBI and scored a run. Hunter DeLanoy went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Kevin Korte was the starting pitcher for Michigan and was saddled with the loss. He worked 1-2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits.

Angelo Smith pitched 6-1/3 innings in relief. He gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and recorded five strikeouts and four walks.

Sandusky 7, Galion 1

GALION — Sandusky cemented its hold on first place in the Great Lakes League North Division with a 7-1 win over Galion on Saturday at Heise Park.

The Ice Haulers (21-6) scored twice in the first inning, added three more runs in the third inning, and plated two runs in the fourth inning to seal their victory.

Kaito Hara and Nick Christopher each went 2-for-4 for the Graders. Brian Erbe and CJ Colson both went 1-for-3. Erbe scored Galion’s lone run. The Graders left four runners on base.

Brady Biglin was the Graders starting pitcher and took the loss. He worked four innings and gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits. Biglin recorded four walks and one strikeout.

Logan Fisher pitched four scoreless innings in relief. He gave up four hits and recorded four strikeouts and four walks.

Christian Orr worked one scoreless inning in relief. He struck out one batter.

Sandusky’s Zachary Campbell went 3-for-5 and scored two runs. Mark Connelly went 2-for-5 and scored two runs. Braden Durham went 2-for-4.

Scott Mackiewicz went 1-for-3 with one RBI and scored two runs. Nick Mueller drew two walks and scored a run. Tyler Byrd, Tucker McEnroe, and Jordan Andrade each had a hit.

Sandusky used seven pitchers in the win over Galion. Nick Saranczak picked up the win in relief. He pitched one scoreless inning and recorded on strikeout.

Lima 8, Galion 3

GALION — Galion opened its three-game Independence Day weekend homestand with an 8-3 loss to the Lima Locos on Friday night at Heise Park. The Graders are 0-6 against Lima this season.

The Locos (15-12) jumped out to a 4-2 lead against Galion after three innings of play and never trailed in the game. The Locos scored two more runs in the fifth and ninth innings, respectively. Galion scored a single run in the sixth inning, but couldn’t muster any further offense.

Jason Salvo went 4-for-6, scored a run, and drove in a run for Lima. Trevor Rider went 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored three runs.

Nate White went 2-for-5, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Garrett Howe and Jake Smallwood each had two hits and scored a run.

Casey Thomas was the starting pitcher for Lima and earned the win. He worked six innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. Thomas recorded one strikeout and one walk.

Kaito Hara went 3-for-5 and scored a run for Galion. Ben Sinins and Avery Fisher each went 2-for-4 and scored a run for the Graders.

Nick Christopher and Brian Erbe each went 1-for-3. Erbe had one RBI. Seth Schroeder had an RBI.

Christopher, Hara, Sinins, and Fisher each had a double.

This week’s schedule

Galion plays road games at Jet Box Baseball Club and Grand Lake on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The Graders have a home game on Friday against Sandusky at Heise Park and then go back on the road for a pair of weekend games on Saturday at Grand Lake and on Sunday at Michigan.

The Great Lakes League All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Prasco Park in Mason. The rosters for the North and South division all-stars have not been released yet.

Galion’s Kaito Hara enjoyed a good weekend at the plate, recording seven hits in three games. He went 3-for-5 and scored a run for the Graders against the Lima Locos on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Heise Park. Lima won the game 8-3. During a 7-4 win over Michigan on Sunday, Hara went 2-for-4, scored a run, and drove in a run. He also had two hits against Sandusky on Saturday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_b-070221j-Pickle-Run_0131.jpg Galion’s Kaito Hara enjoyed a good weekend at the plate, recording seven hits in three games. He went 3-for-5 and scored a run for the Graders against the Lima Locos on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Heise Park. Lima won the game 8-3. During a 7-4 win over Michigan on Sunday, Hara went 2-for-4, scored a run, and drove in a run. He also had two hits against Sandusky on Saturday. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

