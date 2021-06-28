Great Lakes League: Graders edge Royal Oak, 5-4

GALION — A three-run third inning fueled a 5-4 win for Galion against Royal Oak in Great Lakes League baseball action on Sunday at Heise Park.

The Graders (6-14) trailed 2-1 entering the home half of the third inning. Seth Schroeder, Ben Sinins, and Jay Luikart each reached base to give Galion bases loaded with one out. Nick Christopher then singled to drive in Schroeder and tie the game at 2-all. A wild pitch allowed Sinins to score the go-ahead run and Luikart later scored to give the Graders a 4-2 lead.

The Leprechauns cut the deficit to 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Graders added their final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh when Ryan Santangelo scored on an RBI single by Matt Christopher. Royal Oak mustered a short-lived rally in the ninth, scoring a run to make the final tally 5-4.

Luikart went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and scored a run. Nick Christopher and Matt Christopher each went 1-for-2 and drove in a run.

Sinins was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Avery Fisher went 1-for-1, walked twice, and stole a base. Schroeder scored two runs and stole a base.

Luikart was the starting pitcher for Galion and earned the win. He pitched three innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He recorded three strikeouts.

Logan Fisher collected the save after pitching two innings for the Graders. He gave up a run on two hits, recording a strikeout and two walks.

Zach MacDonald went 2-for-4 and scored two runs for Royal Oak. Blake Salamon went 2-for-5 and drove in a run. Hayden Sullivan was 1-for-2, scored a run, and drove in a run. Trent Farquhar went 3-for-4.

Matt DeFay was the starting pitcher for the Leprechauns and took the loss. He worked 5-1/3 innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits. DeFay recorded six strikeouts, but walked six batters.

Locos sweep Graders

LIMA — Galion is still in search of its first win against Lima this season after dropping a doubleheader to the Locos on Saturday night.

Lima prevailed 9-0 and 9-6. The Locos are 5-0 against the Graders in 2021.

Upcoming schedule

The Graders have another busy week of them, including a three-game homestand at Heise Park for the Independence Day weekend. Following is the schedule for this week:

• Tuesday, June 29 vs. Muskegon, 7:05 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 30 at Sandusky, 7:05 p.m.

• Thursday, July 1 at Grand Lake, 5:35 p.m./8:05 p.m.

• Friday, July 2 vs. Lima, 7:05 p.m.

• Saturday, July 3 vs. Sandusky, 7:05 p.m. (Fireworks after game)

• Sunday, July 4 vs. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Admission to Graders home games costs $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens.

Galion’s Jay Luikart slings a pitch during the Graders 5-4 win against Royal Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Heise Park. Luikart earned the win, giving up two runs on five hits in three innings of work. He recorded three strikeouts. Luikart also helped himself and the Graders in the batter’s box, going 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and scoring a run. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_b-062721j-Graders_0033.jpg Galion’s Jay Luikart slings a pitch during the Graders 5-4 win against Royal Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Heise Park. Luikart earned the win, giving up two runs on five hits in three innings of work. He recorded three strikeouts. Luikart also helped himself and the Graders in the batter’s box, going 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and scoring a run. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Galion’s Nick Christopher drives a base hit during the Graders 5-4 win over Royal Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Heise Park. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_b-062721j-Graders_0093.jpg Galion’s Nick Christopher drives a base hit during the Graders 5-4 win over Royal Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Heise Park. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest