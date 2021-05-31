Track & field: Ruffener, Krassow crowned regional champs

TIFFIN — Colonel Crawford junior Katie Ruffener is a three-time regional champion after winning the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and the long jump at the Division III Region 10 last week at Tiffin Columbian High School. She headlines a field of five members of the Eagles girls team headed to the OHSAA state championships this Friday and Saturday, June 4-5 at Westerville North High School.

Ruffener came within .01 of a second of setting a Region 10 record in the 100-meter hurdles when she posted a time of 14.26 seconds in the semifinals. Amber Rall of Wynford still holds the regional record. She posted a time of 14.25 seconds in 2003.

Ruffener then captured the 300-meter hurdles title, crossing the finish line in 45.58 seconds to win the event.

Ruffener was an easy winner in the long jump, clearing 18 feet, 3.5 inches to win the event by more than a foot.

Eagles teammate Liv Krassow collected a regional championship in the high jump. She topped 5 feet, 6.25 inches to win the event.

Krassow will also compete at the OHSAA state championships as a member of the Eagles 4×100-meter relay squad. She teamed up with senior Cassidy Vogt, sophomore Rylee Ritzhaupt, and freshman Lynae McKibben to place third in the finals of the event at the Tiffin regional. Their time was 50.94 seconds.

The semifinals of the 100-meter hurdles are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Westerville North. The 300-meter hurdles semifinals will be run at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Ruffener will run in Heat 2 and Lane 4 in both events.

The long jump finals are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Ruffener will be the fifth jumper in Flight 2.

Krassow is scheduled to be the 14th competitor in the finals of the high jump, which begins at 10 a.m. Friday.

The 4×100-meter relay semifinals will begin at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Colonel Crawford has been assigned to run in Heat 3, starting in Lane 6.

CCHS boys head to state meet

CHILLICOTHE — Six members of the Colonel Crawford boys track and field team will compete at the OHSAA Division III state championships this weekend at Westerville North High School.

Junior Carter Valentine finished third in the high jump at the Region 11 meet last week at Southeastern High School. He topped out at 6 feet, 2 inches.

Valentine is scheduled to be the eighth competitor up in the high jump, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Westerville North.

Freshman Trevor Vogt earned his place at Westerville North by placing fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. His time was 15.62 seconds.

Vogt is slated to run in Heat 2 of the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Friday at Westerville North. He will start in Lane 2.

Senior Gavin Trubee, junior Jacob Awbrey, sophomore Ethan Holt, and freshman Ryan McMichael combined to finish fourth in the finals of the 4×400-meter relay event at Southeastern. Their time was 3:38.62. The Eagles qualified for the finals by placing sixth in the semifinals with a time of 3:38.6.

The Colonel Crawford squad will run in Heat 3 of the semifinals at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Westerville. The Eagles will start in Lane 7.

Ervin competes in pole vault

CHILLICOTHE — Northmor junior Rachel Ervin earned her place at this week’s Division III state track and field championships thanks to a runnerup performance at the Region 11 meet in Chillicothe.

Ervin cleared 8 feet, 4 inches in the pole vault to finish second in the event and qualify for the OHSAA state meet.

Ervin will be the first athlete to compete in the pole vault finals of the state meet beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

