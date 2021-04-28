Softball: Bucyrus tops Colonel Crawford to grab N10 lead

NORTH ROBINSON — Bucyrus defeated Colonel in a huge Northern 10 softball matchup by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday evening at Chuck Huggins Field.

Bucyrus (13-2, 10-1 N10) sits atop the Northern 10 for the time being and really enjoyed the win as a team, coach Jerry Hargis said.

“We did a good job and won a ball game,” said Hargis. “The people who aren’t here are missing something. It’s great entertainment, great to socialize with everything that is going on.”

These two teams will meet again Friday, a game that the Eagles (16-3, 11-2 N10) need to stay in contention for the league title.

“We have to come back and beat them at our place. They’re not going to roll over; they’re a lot like us,” said Hargis.

Caleigh Rister was phenomenal on the mound for the Lady Red with 14 strikeouts.

“For her to bounce back like this, it says a lot for the kid and a lot for her ability,” Hargis said. “What I liked about is we controlled things, we didn’t have all of those mistakes like we did in the past.

Colonel Crawford coach Sarah Fraser said she knew it would be a tough matchup with Rister in the circle for Bucyrus.

“She’s honestly the best pitcher we’ve seen,” Fraser said. “She’s great and got us to chase high early. We just need to do a better job of putting it in play.”

Ashley Davis started things off for Bucyrus when she ripped an RBI single that scored two base runners in the first inning.

Rister gave up a pair of hits in the ensuing half inning, but picked up three strikeouts to get out of it without surrendering a run.

Alivia Studer took matters into her own hands in the bottom of the second when she hit a ball over the center field fence to make it 2-1 with Bucyrus ahead.

Through four innings this one was a pitching duel. Rister of Bucyrus recorded nine strikeouts through four innings.

“Our defense did exactly what we needed to win a ball game, we just didn’t get it done at the plate. The bats weren’t there and we didn’t finish well,” Fraser said.

Bucyrus was able to draw three straight walks in the fifth inning. Hannah Ireton scored on a passed ball for the Lady Red. Taisha Spears dropped a nice sacrifice bunt to add another run for Bucyrus.

Studer started off the bottom half of the sixth inning with a double for the Eagles and then scored on an overthrow of third base, but still trailer 4-2 after six innings.

“Studer keeps us in a lot of games. Base hits, home runs, she can bunt — she is our constant in the lineup,” Fraser said of her standout junior.

Bucyrus answered in the seventh after loading up the bases. Sierra Frost hit a tough one up the middle that scored Jade Torres. Davis scored on the following play after an error to give the Lady Red a 6-2 advantage.

In a last effort by Colonel Crawford, Allison Weithman was hit by a pitch and stole second base and then scored on a Kaylyn Risner single to right field, but that would be it.

Ten walks really hurt Colonel Crawford and allowed Bucyrus to load the bases all night.

“Before the game she (pitcher Lauren Freitchen) was in it and ready to roll. She was in there and got down a little bit and had to battle through. Friday is a new day,” Fraser said.

Caleigh Rister of Bucyrus delivers a pitch against Colonel Crawford on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Chuck Huggins Field in North Robinson. Rister’s 14-strikeout performance against the Lady Eagles helped propel the Lady Red to a 6-3 victory and first place in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference softball standings. The two sides play again on Friday in Bucyrus. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-042821j-BHS-at-CC-sb_0337-1.jpg Caleigh Rister of Bucyrus delivers a pitch against Colonel Crawford on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Chuck Huggins Field in North Robinson. Rister’s 14-strikeout performance against the Lady Eagles helped propel the Lady Red to a 6-3 victory and first place in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference softball standings. The two sides play again on Friday in Bucyrus. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

