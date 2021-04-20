Tennis: Tigers defeat Shelby & Harding

GALION — Galion continued its chase for the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference regular season tennis championship with yet another win on Monday.

The Tigers (6-1, 5-1 MOAC) defeated Shelby 4-1 in an MOAC match at Heise Park.

Galion’s Matt Gimbel claimed another win at first singles, knocking off Shelby’s Cole Kennard in straight sets, 7-5, 6-0.

Chris Amick of Galion remained undefeated at second singles, netting a straight-sets victory over Shelby’s Jacob Billheimer, 6-2, 6-2.

Galion’s John Evans picked up a win at third singles, handling Shelby’s Jared Billheimer, 7-5, 6-4.

In doubles action, Jamie Hollis and Zach Grimes of Galion swept Shelby’s Ty Cox and Ty Keinath, 6-2, 6-3, to win the first doubles match.

Shelby earned its only win of the day at second doubles. The Whippets duo of Joe Williams and Jacob Williams defeated Galion’s Nate Barre and Carter Keinath in straight sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Galion 3, Marion Harding 2

GALION — Make it five consecutive dual match wins for the Galion boys tennis team.

The Tigers (5-1, 4-1 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) defeated Marion Harding 3-2 on Friday at Heise Park. The victory allowed Galion to move into a tie for first place with River Valley (5-2, 4-1 MOAC) in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings.

Against Harding, Chris Amick of Galion kept his perfect dual match record intact, defeating Alexander Lisiecki, 7-5, 6-2, at second singles.

Galion’s Matt Gimbel rolled to a straight sets victory at first singles, handing Harding’s Zane Menzee a 6-0, 6-0 loss.

Asa Deereen of Harding knocked off Galion’s John Evans in three sets, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

At first doubles, Harding’s Brady Wink and Mateusz Lisiecki defeated Galion’s Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis, 6-4, 6-2.

Galion’s Nate Barre and Carter Keinath swept Harding’s Ryan Newsom and Chord Mull, 6-2, 6-4, to seal the match for the Tigers.

