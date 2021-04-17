Ohio hunting season dates set for 2021-2022

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council approved all 2021-22 hunting regulations at its meeting on April 7, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Hunting season dates and limits are proposed by Division of Wildlife biologists.

Regulations for the 2021-22 white-tailed deer hunting seasons were included in the April 7 vote. As in years past, a hunter may take no more than one antlered deer regardless of where or how it is taken, and a hunter cannot exceed a county bag limit. All county bag limits remain identical to last season. The deer hunting season dates for 2021-22 include:

• Deer archery: Sept. 25, 2021-Feb. 6, 2022.

• Youth deer gun: Nov. 20-21, 2021.

• Deer gun: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2021; Dec. 18-19, 2021.

• Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 8-11, 2022.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Updated this year, antlerless deer may be taken from all public hunting areas from Sept. 25, 2021, to Feb. 6, 2022, provided that a hunter takes only one antlerless deer from these lands per license year. Ohio’s public land deer regulations have resulted in improved hunter satisfaction on public hunting areas. Expanding the antlerless deer dates provides additional opportunities to public land hunters.

Deer management permits have been expanded to all 88 Ohio counties and may be used from Sept. 25 to Nov. 28, 2021. Hunters can use the deer management permit up to the county bag limit. The permit does not include public hunting areas, except Lake La Su An Wildlife Area, Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, and during controlled hunts. Only antlerless deer may be harvested with a deer management permit. An antlerless deer in Ohio is defined as any deer without antlers, or with antlers less than 3 inches long.

Deer populations in Ohio have shown increased growth over the last several years. Expanding the use of deer management permits statewide on private lands helps keep populations near targeted numbers while also maintaining a healthy and robust deer population on public lands. This also simplifies where hunters can use the permit and allows for more targeted harvest in counties where necessary.

A complete list of Ohio’s 2021-22 hunting seasons is available at wildohio.gov.

