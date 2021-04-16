Tennis: Tigers keep on winning, knock off Marion Harding, 3-2

GALION — Make it five consecutive dual match wins for the Galion boys tennis team.
The Tigers (5-1, 4-1 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) defeated Marion Harding 3-2 on Friday at Heise Park. The victory allowed Galion to move into a tie for first place with River Valley (5-2, 4-1 MOAC) in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings.
Against Harding, Chris Amick of Galion kept his perfect dual match record intact, defeating Alexander Lisiecki, 7-5, 6-2, at second singles.
Galion’s Matt Gimbel rolled to a straight sets victory at first singles, handing Harding’s Zane Menzee a 6-0, 6-0 loss.
Asa Deereen of Harding knocked off Galion’s John Evans in three sets, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
At first doubles, Harding’s Brady Wink and Mateusz Lisiecki defeated Galion’s Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis, 6-4, 6-2.
Galion’s Nate Barre and Carter Keinath swept Harding’s Ryan Newsom and Chord Mull, 6-2, 6-4, to seal the match for the Tigers.
Galion is scheduled to play in the Jim Grandy Invitational on Saturday at Bucyrus. Marion Harding (2-8, 1-4 MOAC) is also scheduled to play in that tournament.
The Tigers return home Monday to face Shelby at Heise Park. Match time is 4:15 p.m.
