Baseball: Knights sweep Indians in KMAC play

Northmor picked up a sweep of Mount Gilead on Monday. The Golden Knights defeated the Indians 10-9 followed up by a 5-3 victory.

“It’s early when you talk about the league. You don’t want to get down in the hole. Two league games in one night can put you in a hole, or give you a shot,” said Northmor coach Buck Workman.

In the first game, Carter Kennon got things started in the first for the Indians with an RBI single. Jonny Martinez followed it up with an RBI single of his own. Zack Davidson added run three and four points on a homer to left field.

Northmor (8-1) was able to get on the board in the bottom of the second when Garrett Corwin took matters into his own hands with a solo home run. Northmor trailed 4-1 after two innings.

After holding Mount Gilead scoreless in the top of the third, the Golden Knights led off the bottom half with a pair of walks drawn. Max Lower was hit by a pitch to fill the bases. Pierce Lower knocked an RBI single to left and then scored on a Andrew Armrose single. Grant Bentley stole home plate to cap the early rally for Northmor, giving his team a 5-4 lead after three innings.

Paul Butterman knocked a single in the top of the fifth to score two and give the Indians the lead again. Davidson followed it up with a double scoring a pair, later scored on an error.

Northmor battled back in the bottom half of the inning. A bases-loaded walk was followed by a Corwin double and Corwin later scored when Drew Hammond singled in two runs. Marcus Cortez laid down a perfect bunt for a sacrifice to tie it at nine all.

Workman was happy with how his team responded.

“That’s the great thing about this group of boys. They got right back in it, our pitchers settled down and we were able to pull it out,” he said.

Grant Bentley recorded a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to win it for the Golden Knights.

Davidson was 3-for-4 with four RBI’s for the Indians in a nice effort.

Cade Smith was on the bump for Mount Gilead and went three innings giving up four hits and five earned runs to the Knights. Butterman came in to relieve for 3-2/3 innings and took the loss.

Grant Bentley started for Northmor and went four innings. Drew Hammond went three innings in relief and picked up the win.

Mount Gilead accounted for 10 hits while Northmor recorded nine hits. Northmor recorded a pair of errors, Mount Gilead had one.

In the second game, Owen Blanton got things started for Mount Gilead. A double that scored one gave the Indians a 1-0 lead after an inning.

Northmor jumped ahead in the second when Preston Harbolt scored on a pass ball. Mathew Kearns scored on a wild pitch to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning.

Mount Gilead fought back, adding a pair in the bottom of the third. Blanton recorded an RBI and reached on error. Carson VanHoose scored on a throwing error to give the Indians another lead after three.

Max Lower got that run back for Northmor with a RBI double in the fourth, bringing this one to a tied game.

In the sixth, Griffin Workman scored on a passed ball to give the Knights a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Northmor would again add another in the seventh, this time in result of a Mathew Kearns RBI single.

Jack Sears gave Northmor a complete game on the mound, giving up six hits and no earned runs.

“Jack did a heck of a job. He can mix it up, you just have to make plays behind him. He did a heck of a job,” Workman said of his pitcher.

Carter Kennon took the loss for the Indians going 6-1/3 innings.

After the pair of big wins for the Knights, Workman wants his team to improve in a couple of areas.

“We have lapses on the bases sometimes, I think we could have been better. Our defense has been solid most of the year, but when we make one error it leads to more, we want to get better there,” he said.

Northmor begins a home and home series with East Knox on Wednesday in Howard. The return game is Friday at Northmor.

Mount Gilead (8-3) plays host to Centerburg on Wednesday, then travels to Knox County for the return game on Friday.

