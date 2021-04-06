Baseball: Presidents rally topples Tigers, 6-5

Marion Harding rallied from a 5-0 deficit to pick up its first Mid Ohio Athletic Conference baseball victory of 2021.

The Presidents (2-2, 1-2 MOAC) defeated Galion 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Heise Park.

The Tigers rolled to a 3-0 lead in the home half of the first inning with Carter Keinath, Brody Symsick, and Troy Manring each scoring a run. Symsick, Wilson Frankhouse, and Derek Prosser each drove in a run.

Galion extended its lead to 5-0, adding two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Spencer Keller drew a walk and later scored on an error. Symsick reached base on a bunt and then scored on a single by Frankhouse.

Harding started its rally in the top of the sixth inning. Riley Keeran singled to left field to lead off the inning and then scored on a single to right field by Van Dutton to cut the deficit to 5-1.

The Presidents loaded the bases after Jacob Barr singled and Coby Dye drew a walk. Galion starting pitcher Carter Keinath was replaced by Troy Manring after Harding loaded the bases.

Dutton scored when Nick Hecker drew a walk to further cut trim the Tigers’ lead to 5-2. Barr and Dye scored on a Kaden Hill single to center field that allowed Harding to pull to within 5-4. Hecker scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

Manring recorded a strikeout and induced a ground out to get out of the inning.

Galion (5-2, 2-1 MOAC) put runners on second and third in the home half of the sixth inning, but failed to score.

Harding recorded what turned out to be the game-winning run in the top of the seventh when Tahj Mason scored on a single by TJ Fitzgerald. Errors allowed Mason to move to third base and set up the final run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Frankhouse reached base on an error and advanced to third base on a ground out, but a fly ball out to right field ended the game.

Harding’s Isaiah Nelson started and picked up the win. He worked 5-2/3 innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits. He struck out two batters and walked two others.

Manring was saddled with the loss for Galion. He pitched 1-2/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits. He recorded a strikeout and a walk.

Keinath worked 5-1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on four hits. Keinath recorded eight strikeouts and two walks.

Keller, Symsick, Frankhouse, and Prosser each had two hits for the Tigers, who left eight runners on base. Frankhouse had two RBI. Symsick and Prosser each drove in a run.

Galion and Harding will play again on Wednesday in Marion. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m.

