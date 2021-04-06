Baseball: Eagles top Rams, 15-5

Colonel Crawford (5-0, 3-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) kept its win streak alive on Monday, handing Upper Sandusky a 15-5 defeat in five innings at Marion Althouse Field in North Robinson.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Eagles fell behind 4-2 after the Rams plated a run in the second and three more in the top half of the third inning. Colonel Crawford manufactured six runs in the home half of the third to grab a 9-4 advantage and added three runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to close out the game.

Drayton Burkhart pitched four innings, recording five strikeouts and two walks on the way to picking up the win. He also helped himself at the plate going 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Caleb Lohr and Micah Thomas also had three RBI apiece. Lohr, Mason McKibben, and Brock Ritzhaupt each had two hits.

The Eagles pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of nine walks issued by Rams pitchers to fuel their offense.

Degan Eldridge went 3-for-3 with four RBI to pace the Rams (1-5, 0-3 N10).Aaron Flowers, Connor Flowers, and Jackson Smalley had two hits each.

Smalley started and took the loss for Upper Sandusky. He gave up eight runs on six hits, recording four strikeouts and four walks.

The Eagles and Rams will meet again on Wednesday in Upper Sandusky.

