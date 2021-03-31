Baseball: Tigers sweep season series from Vikings

GALION — Another big day at the plate gave Galion a sweep of the season series with Mid Ohio Athletic Conference rival River Valley.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 MOAC) pounded out 17 hits, including four doubles, on the way to a 16-6 victory over the Vikings on Wednesday at Heise Park. Galion beat River Valley 18-9 on Tuesday at Caledonia.

Trailing 6-4 heading into the home half of the sixth inning, Galion plated 12 runs to close out the game via the run rule.

Spencer Keller, Brody Symsick, Troy Manring, and Matthew McMullen each drove in two runs to pace the Tigers attack. Wilson Frankhouse, Hudson Miller, Donavhin Martin, and Jackson Staton each had one RBI.

Symsick, Manring, and Frankhouse each had three hits. Carter Keinath and Martin had two hits apiece for Galion. Keller, Miller, McMullen, and Staton had one hit each.

Symsick finished with a pair of doubles, while Manring and Martin each had one double.

Staton picked up the win in relief for the Tigers. He pitched two scoreless, hitless innings and recorded two strikeouts.

Keinath was the Galion starter. He pitched four innings and gave up six runs (none of them earned) on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked one.

Galion committed four errors.

River Valley (0-3, 0-2 MOAC) scored all six of its runs in the second inning. Corbin Craig led the Vikings with two hits (one of which was a double) and scored a run.

Jack Castle had one hit, two RBI, and scored a run. Ben Mayse had a hit and drove in a run. Joey Dranschak, Spencer Creeden, JT Clausing, and Caden Doubikin each scored a run for the Vikings.

Mayse was the starting pitcher for River Valley and was saddled with the loss. He gave up seven runs (three earned) on 11 hits in five innings of work. Mayse recorded three strikeouts and walked one batter.

Dranschak pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief. He surrendered nine runs (none earned) on four hits. He walked three batters and struck out two others.

River Valley committed five errors.

Galion was scheduled to travel to Northmor on Thursday, but that game has been rescheduled to May 10 due to the threat of wintry weather moving into the area overnight. The Thursday forecast is calling for a chance of snow with a high temperature around 32 degrees.

The Tigers are schedule to travel to Fostoria for a single game on Saturday.

River Valley is off until next Tuesday when the Vikings travel to Clear Fork for another MOAC contest.

