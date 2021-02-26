Volleyball: Galion’s Jaden Ivy signs with Terra State

GALION — Galion High School volleyball standout Jaden Ivy has decided to continue her academic and athletic career at Terra State Community College in Fremont.

“I liked that it was close to home — I didn’t want to leave my family,” Ivy said in regard to some of the main reasons she chose to sign a letter of intent with Terra State. “It’s small. The program is fantastic. I love the coaches and I love the atmosphere that it has.”

Ivy was a second-team All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference performer in 2020 for a Galion squad that finished 12-0 in league play and was 17-5 overall. She was also voted second-team All-MOAC in 2019 as a junior and in 2018 as a sophomore. Ivy earned honorable mention during her freshman campaign in 2017.

Ivy was voted second-team All-District 6 in 2020 and 2019 and was a third-team selection in 2018. She received honorable mention in 2017.

Ivy finished fifth in the MOAC in kills as a senior with 239. She was also fifth in the conference with 311 digs. She recorded 31 service aces in 2020.

Over the course of her career, she recorded 877 kills and 1,101 digs. She had 161 service aces and 114 blocks.

Terra State head coach Stephanie Champine said she expects Ivy to be a good fit for the program.

“I think she’s going to bring a lot of energy and a lot of determination,” Champine said. “With her speed, she’s going to bring a lot on defense. She handles the ball really well and has a lot of control. Even though she’s undersized, she’s still an option for taking a big swing at the net, which is awesome. One of the things we were really drawn to is how she goes after it with her serve and how she goes so hard on defense. She’s a really well rounded player.

“We’re excited to work with her. She’s going to be a good impact to our program. I think she’s going to enjoy it, too.”

The Titans volleyball program will enter its third season of play in the fall of 2021. Terra State is a member of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference. The Titans finished with a 14-7 record in their inaugural season in 2019. Season number two for the Terra State program is just underway due to COVID-19 restrictions that kept delayed the schedule.

Ivy said being part of building a newer program will be exciting.

“I like being able to help people grow,” she said.

Ivy noted that she will miss many aspects of her career as a student and athlete at Galion High School.

“This past season we weren’t allowed to have big crowds, but I’m going to miss those time when we did have the big crowds, because we used to attract a lot of people,” she said. “I’m going to miss the competitiveness within the team at Galion. And I’m going to miss the people that I’ve played with since I was seven.”

Ivy said she plans to major in health administration management at Terra State Community College.

