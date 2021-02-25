Grubbs earns All-Ohio status at OHSAA swim meet

CANTON — Galion High School swimmer Troie Grubbs has now added All-Ohioan to her growing list of accomplishments.

The Lady Tigers junior placed ninth in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events at the OHSAA girls Division II Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, earning All-Ohio honors in the two events.

Grubbs recorded a time of 24.13 seconds in the 50 freestyle at the state championships. She won her heat with that performance and set a Galion girls swimming team record in the process.

In the 100 freestyle race, she posted a time of 53.55 seconds. That came on the heels of a school record-setting performance in the district championships the previous week. She recorded a time of 52.96 seconds at the district meet.

“I was so proud of the way she swam last week at the district championship, and to come back and swim so well in the state championship finishing in the top ten is quite an accomplishment,” Galion coach Ted Temple said. “We are looking forward to super senior season next year.”

Colonel Crawford junior Katie Hanft placed 17th place in the 500-yard freestyle event. Her time was 5:22.41.

Hanft came in 22nd in the 200-yard freestyle race at Canton. Her time in that event was 2:01.57.

Hanft was a member of the Eagles 200-yard freestyle relay squad that placed 19th in the state. She teamed with senior Cassidy Vogt and sophomores Rylee Ritzhaupt and Abby Martin to post a time of 1:42.46.

Hanft, Vogt, Ritzhaupt, and Martin combined to finish 19th in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Their time was 3:46.73.

Ontario earned All-Ohio honors in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing ninth with a time of 1:51.48. The team consisted of Shelby Keever, Tiffany Whittaker, Amy Evans, and Ava Ruhe.

The 200-yard freestyle relay teams from Shelby and Ontario earned All-Ohio honors. Shelby’s team of Reyna Hoffman, Kassie Stein, Riley Lewis, and Elli Mayer placed sixth with a time of 1:39.75.

The Ontario squad of Brie Trumpower, Amy Evans, Tiffany Whittaker, and Ava Ruhe finished eighth, posting a time of 1:40.24.

Ontario and Shelby also turned in All-Ohio performances in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Ontario placed 10th with Trumpower, Evans, Ruhe, and Shelby Keever combining to post a time of 3:41.72.

The Shelby team of Hoffman, Stein, Lewis, and Mayer came in 11th place with a time of 3:43.33.

Stein placed 16th in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 54.81 seconds to earn All-Ohio status. She came in 20th place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.74 seconds.

Hoffman finished 15th in the 100-yard backstroke, posting a time of 1:00.24 to earn All-Ohio honors. She placed 19th in the 200-yard individual medley, posting a time of 2:14.16.

Trumpower earned All-Ohio honors in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 13th place with a time of 24.38 seconds. She placed 17th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.84 seconds.

Evans placed 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly, recording a time of 1:00.23.

Team results

In the final team standings, Gates Mills Hawken captured the girls championship, compiling 387 points. Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown placed second with 260 points. Columbus School for Girls finished third with 133 points and Cincinnati Seven Hills came in fourth place with 129 points.

Ontario placed ninth (57.5 points) and Shelby finished 15th (40 points) in the final team results.

Grubbs’ double All-Ohio performance allowed Galion to finish 30th in the team standings with 18 points.

