Bowling: Northmor girls headed back to state tournament

COLUMBUS — The Northmor girls bowling team is headed back to the OHSAA Division II state tournament after its victory in the district tournament on Monday.

The Lady Knights outdueled Worthington Christian by a final tally of 3,515 to 3,501 to claim the district crown at HP Lanes in Columbus. Worthington Christian also qualified for the state tournament.

Kristen Bittner bowled 597 and Maddie Hoverland recorded a final score of 591 to lead Northmor to the championship. Kahlan Ball finished with a total score of 536. Emilie Drumm bowled 469. Christin Eichler tallied a score of 453.

Alexis Manning from River Valley (603) and Morgan Dutton of Ridgedale (576) were the individual qualifiers for the state tournament.

Highland (2,961) finished seventh and Cardington (2,936) placed eighth in the girls team standings.

In the boys district tournament, Heath and Cardington placed first and second, respectively, to earn spots in the state tournament. Heath recorded a final tally of 3,755 and Cardington finished with a total of 3,740.

The individual qualifiers were Hunter Weber of Lakewood (705), who recorded the best series of the tournament, and Luke Jahn of Bishop Ready (604), who posted the fourth-best score of the day.

Tyler Kintz led Cardington with a 588 series. Silas Horton bowled 541. Michael Rose tallied 517. Mike Blake bowled 514. Eric Hamilton tallied 506.

Highland’s Tyler Disbennett bowled 412. Mount Gilead’s Graham Sherbourne tallied 384.

Sectional tournament roundup

COLUMBUS — Several local bowlers advanced from sectionals to districts last week.

In Friday’s girls’ meet, the teams from Northmor, Cardington and Highland all advanced.

Northmor was fourth overall with 3191 total pins. Maddie Hoverland led the team with a three-game score of 516. She was followed by Christin Eichler’s total of 508. Also competing were Kristen Bittner (471), Emilie Drumm (423) and Kahlan Ball (418).

Cardington took seventh with a score of 2937. Payton Goodman rolled a 565 series to lead the team and was followed by Sydnie Wilson (486), Abby Raber (410), Alexis Crone (368) and Maleigha Holtrey (255). Goodman had the second-best score of any bowler on the day.

The Scots placed 11th with a total of 2695 pins. Three girls bowled in all three games, with Camryn Taylor scoring 475, Elyssa Reigles scoring 428 and Joleigh Burson finishing with a total of 388.

Mount Gilead was 20th in the meet, scoring 2196 pins. Ashleah Levings finished with 358 pins, while Mikayla Meyer scored 347, Sam Sellers had 332 and Kat Kneipp tallied 328.

In the boys’ meet, which was held Saturday, Cardington took third with 3480 pins to advance as a team. Tyler Kintz had a total of 542 pins to lead the team, while Michael Rose rolled a 514 series and Eric Hamilton followed with 513 pins. Also, Silas Horton (506) and Mike Blake (386) also rolled all three games.

Highland finished 13th to miss advancing as a team by mere 10 pins with their total of 3263. Tyler Disbennett (520) and Jesse Reigles (504) both advanced to districts as individuals for the Scots. Tucker Tague also rolled in all three games, finishing with a 483 series.

Northmor finished 15th in the meet with 3210 pins. Joe Baldinger led the team by rolling 492 over his three games. Zach Govoni had a 461 series, while Wesley Hammond rolled 455 and Bob Guiler scored 381.

Finishing in 19th place with 2913 pins was Mount Gilead. Graham Sherbourne rolled a 555 series to move on to districts as an individual. Also rolling in all three games were Wyatt Irwin (433), Dylan Farrell (427) and Austin Layer (382).

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_NORTHMOR-KNIGHTS-LOGO-1.jpg

By Rob Hamilton & Andrew Carter galsports@aimmediamidwest.com

