Eagles headed to district swim meet

MANSFIELD — Colonel Crawford will be well represented at the Division district swimming championships this week.

Nine members of the Eagles girls squad will compete in individual events and all three relay teams will be in action on Friday at Bowling Green State University.

Four members of the boys team will represent Colonel Crawford in individual events and two relay squads earned slots in the district meet.

Eagles coach Shelli Ashley said she was pleased with her swimmers following the sectional meet on Saturday at Malabar Intermediate School in Mansfield.

“For the most part, I liked the times that I saw today,” Eagles coach Shelli Ashley said following the sectional. “They’re right where I thought they would be. We’re not all the way there yet, so we’re just still on our journey. Live to swim another day. … There was a lot of great (personal records). Our relays, I want to see a little bit more from them, but again they’re not tapered. … Next week it’s go time.”

Katie Hanft qualified for the district meet as the top seed in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.94) and is the third seed in the 500-yard freestyle (5:32.85).

Maddy Keller is the No. 6 seed in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.53).

Ashley noted that Nate Eachus had “an amazing day” at the sectional. He qualified for the district as the 19th seed in the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.2) and is the 29th seed in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.09).

Branyan Rowlan is the 18th seed in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.68) and the 24th seed in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.99).

All three girls relay teams earned top 10 seeds for the district meet. The 200 freestyle (1:45.02) and 400 freestyle (3:55.99) are both seeded eighth and the 200 medley relay team (1:59.93) is the 10th seed.

Following is the list of Colonel Crawford swimmers who will be competing in the district meet on Friday:

• Katie Hanft — 200 freestyle, 1st seed, 2:04.94; 500 freestyle, 3rd seed, 5:32.85

• Maddy Keller — 100 butterfly, 6th seed, 1:04.53; 100 breaststroke, 31st seed, 1:19.57;

• Cassidy Vogt — 50 freestyle, 18th seed, 26.14

• Rylee Ritzhaupt — 50 freestyle, 28th seed, 26.86; 100 freestyle, 27th seed, 59.81

• Alison Manko — 500 freestyle, 26th seed, 6:06.41; 200 IM, 28th seed, 2:31.3

• Abby Martin — 100 backstroke, 20th seed, 1:06.88;

• Reagan Ritzhaupt — 100 backstroke, 22nd seed, 1:08.06

• Emma Swisher — 100 breaststroke, 24th seed, 1:17.58; 200 IM, 32nd seed, 2:33

• Kayla Payne — 100 butterfly, 25th seed, 1:09.97

• Jacob Awbrey — 50 freestyle, 28th seed, 24.00

• Kevin Feik — 200 freestyle, 29th seed, 2:04.05; 500 freestyle, 26th seed, 5:34.37

• Nate Eachus — 100 backstroke, 29th seed, 1:03.09; 200 IM, 19th seed, 2:16.2

• Branyan Rowland — 100 breaststroke, 18th seed, 1:06.68; 200 IM, 24th seed, 2:17.99

• Girls 200 freestyle relay, 8th seed, 1:45.02

• Girls 400 freestyle relay, 8th seed, 3:55.99

• Girls 200 medley relay, 10th seed, 1:59.93

• Boys 200 freestyle relay, 14th seed, 1:37.48

• Boys 400 freestyle relay, 19th seed, 3:46.98

Colonel Crawford’s Kevin Feik takes a big breath at the conclusion of the 500-yard freestyle race in the Division II section swimming meet on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Malabar Intermediate School in Mansfield. Feik won the event to qualify for the district meet this Friday at Bowling Green State University. He will also swim in the 200-yard freestyle event at Bowling Green. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_GAL021721_EaglesSwim.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Kevin Feik takes a big breath at the conclusion of the 500-yard freestyle race in the Division II section swimming meet on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Malabar Intermediate School in Mansfield. Feik won the event to qualify for the district meet this Friday at Bowling Green State University. He will also swim in the 200-yard freestyle event at Bowling Green. Andrew Carter | AIM Media Midwest

By Andrew Carter

