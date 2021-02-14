Bowling: Galion, Crestline girls teams headed to district tournament

FOSTORIA — The Galion and Crestline girls bowling teams advanced to the Division II District Tournament after finishing 1-2 in the sectional tournament on Saturday.

Galion placed first in the sectional after bowling 3,013 at Seneca Lanes in Fostoria. Crestline finished second, recording a final score of 2,694.

Lakota also advanced to the district tournament after finishing third at Fostoria with a total score of 2,534.

The district tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at Westgate Lanes in Lima. Bowling begins at 10 a.m.

Lakota’s Maya Lesher was the top performer in the sectional tournament. She bowled 512 to finish with the best series of the day.

Rachel Weyant of Crestline recorded a final score of 483, posting the second-best performance of the tournament.

Liberty-Benton’s Cindy Durilat finished with a total score of 471 to earn one of the three individual qualifier spots in the district tournament. The final two individual qualifiers for the district tournament are Wynford’s Savannah Bender and Fostoria’s Emma Pletcher. Bender bowled a 417 series and Pletcher tallied a final score of 414.

The Galion trio of Shiyenne Current, Missy VanHoupe, and Zoe Frary paced the Lady Tigers to the sectional title and finished among the top six bowlers in the tournament. Current bowled 452 to lead the team. VanHoupe recorded a total score of 426. Frary posted a final score of 423.

Galion’s Kadence Fairchild recorded a total score of 414 and Abby Crager finished with a 401 series.

Following are the scores for the rest of the Crestline team: Erin McKenna 409, Marissa Black 401, Lexis McCombs 457, Lily Riddle 225.

Guthridge on to district

Galion’s Jason Guthridge recorded the third-best series of the sectional tournament to earn a slot in the Lima district competition. He bowled a 583 series.

The Galion boys team placed seventh in the 10-team sectional. Guthridge’s Tigers teammates posted the following scores at Fostoria: Sean Clark 443, Brady Dalenberg 374, Ethan Click 362, Neavia Cansler 211, Dravin Morgan 111.

Fostoria won the sectional title on its home lanes, posting a final score of 3,372. Kenton was close behind, placing second with a final tally of 3,347. Wynford advanced to the district after posting a score of 3,306 to claim third place.

In addition to Guthridge, the other individual qualifiers are Hayden Tarris of Old Fort, who posted a score of 594, and Luke Teders of Liberty-Benton, who finished with a 566 series.

Devin Hastings of Kenton recorded the top series of the tournament, posting a final score of 601. Kobie Naufzinger of Wynford was among the top performers with a total score of 559. Crestline’s Nick Huber posted a top 10 score with a final total of 500.

The boys Division II district tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Westgate Lanes in Lima. Bowling begins at 10 a.m.

Division II Bowling Sectional Tournament

At Seneca Lanes in Fostoria

Girls Team Results

1. Galion 3,013 (District qualifier)

2. Crestine 2,694 (District qualifier)

3. Lakota 2,534 (District qualifier)

4. Liberty-Benton 2,521

5. Bucyrus 2,422

6. Fostoria 2,418

7. New Riegel 2,371

8. Wynford 2,253

Individual District Qualifiers

1. Cindy Durilat, Liberty-Benton 471

2. Savannah Bender, Wynford 417

3. Emma Pletcher, Fostoria 414

Boys Team Results

1. Fostoria 3,372 (District qualifier)

2. Kenton 3,347 (District qualifier)

3. Wynford 3,306 (District qualifier)

4. Liberty-Benton 3,528

5. Crestline 3,088

6. North Baltimore 3,030

7. Galion 2,988

8. Bucyrus 2,965

9. New Riegel 2,835

10. Lakota 2,816

Individual District Qualifiers

1.Hayden Tarris, Old Fort 594

2. Jason Guthridge, Galion 583

3. Luke Teders, Liberty-Benton 566

