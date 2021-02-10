Boys basketball: Vikings roll past Tigers, 63-41

GALION — River Valley defeated Galion 63-41 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Wednesday.

Dylan Johnson led the Vikings (10-10, 8-3, MOAC) with 21 points, reaching the 1,000 career point milestone in the process. He scored 16 points in the first half as River Valley built a 41-16 lead. Johnson is No. 5 among the scoring leaders in the conference.

Ethan Bell, the second-leading scorer in the MOAC, finished with 16 points. Klayton Kenney scored 10 points.

Jahki Henderson added six points. Carson Smith chipped in five points. Karson Lang had four points. Chase Aiken had one point.

River Valley hit five 3-point field goals.

Eleven different players scored and all 12 players on the roster got on the floor for Galion against River Valley. Rece Payne led the Tigers with nine points, all of which came on 3-point field goals.

Jaxon Oswald finished with five points. Troy Manring, Brayden Eckels, and Hanif Donaldson each scored four points.

Carter Keinath, Cooper Kent, and Nick McMullen scored three points apiece. Kyle Foust, Caleb Branstetter, and Hudson Miller each scored two points.

The Tigers connected on seven 3-point field goal attempts.

Galion (0-17, 0-9 MOAC) plays road games on Friday at Pleasant and on Saturday at Shelby. The Tigers round out regular season play next week with a trip to Buckeye Central on Feb. 16, a home game against Crestline on Feb. 19, and a road game at Ontario on Feb. 20.

Galion, seeded 11th in the Division II Ashland District, opens postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 23, facing No. 3 seed Norwalk in the sectional round. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on the Truckers home floor.

River Valley opens postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 23 with a home game against Columbus East in the Division II Central 2 sectional.

