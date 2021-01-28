Bowling: Galion, Bucyrus split winnings

GALION — Galion and Bucyrus split the winnings in a non-league bowling match on Thursday at Victory Lanes.

The Lady Tigers defeated Bucyrus, 1,963 to 1,301.

Bucyrus edged Galion in the boys match, 1,788 to 1,769.

Kadence Fairchild bowled 393 and Shiyenne Current recorded a final score of 382 to pace the Lady Tigers to victory. Abby Crager tallied 322. Zoe Frary finished the match with a total of 309 and Missy VanHoupe bowled 303.

Kailey Horsley led Bucyrus with a score of 266. Amber Ransom bowled 231. Emily Ditmars tallied a score of 220. Callie Reynolds finished with a score of 204. Faith Treese bowled 182.

Galion won the Baker games, 254 to 198.

Jason Guthridge bowled a match-best 399 to lead Galion. Sean Clark recorded a score of 314. Ethan Click tallied 298 and Neavia Cansler recorded a score of 292. Brady Dalenberg finished the match with a score of 240.

Gabe Higgenbotham led Bucyrus with a score of 342. Noah Miller bowled 310. Braxton Lewis finished with a score of 281. Hyden Rittenberry tallied 278. Lucas Hill bowled 252.

Bucyrus won the Baker games, 325 to 226.

Vikings sweep Tigers

GALION — River Valley swept Galion in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action on Wednesday at Victory Lanes.

River Valley won the girls match, 2,082 to 1,831, and captured the boys match, 2,232 to 1,845.

The Lady Virkings Sidney Knichel bowled a match-best 418. Alexis Manning recorded a score of 403. Giselle Perez tallied 360 and Madison Schwartz bowled 333.

Abby Crager led Galion with a scored of 326. Kadence Fairchild bowled 311. Shiyenne Current recorded a score of 294. Zoe Frary tallied 291. Missy VanHoupe finished with a score of 278.

Galion won the Baker games, 331-323.

Trace Kelly led the River Valley boys with a score of 398. Nick Manning bowled 397. Carson Welsh finished with a score of 373. Gary Cox III bowled 355. Josh Warwick recorded a score of 202.

Galion’s Jason Guthridge topped all bowlers with a final score of 464. Sean Clark tallied a score of 354. Ethan Click bowled 266. Brady Dalenberg finished with a score of 235.

River Valley won the Baker games, 402-266.

