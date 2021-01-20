Wrestling: Tigers tie for second at Napoleon Gold Medal Duals

NAPOLEON — Galion won seven of nine matches and finished in a three-way tie for second place this past weekend at the Napoleon Gold Medal Duals. The host school won the team championship, posting a 9-0 mark.

Coach Brent Tyrrell said the two-day meet was “another good weekend for the Tiger wrestlers.”

“We started off both days with a loss but got better each round,” Tyrrell said. “These young men are scrapping with whomever they throw out on the mat. We are very proud of the effort these guys put out there each week. Let’s continue to improve and keep working hard to reach our goals.”

Galion posted wins over Bluffton (60-18), Eastwood (33-32), Fairview (66-18), Firelands (66-18), Genoa (67-9), Huron (57-9), and Toledo St. Francis (78-0). The Tigers lost to Versailles (42-15) and host Napoleon (45-33).

Max Fisher (182 pounds) was perfect at the Napoleon meet, compiling a 9-0 record over two days. He posted four wins by pinfall and two by major decision.

Landon Campbell (160 pounds) and Caden Roberts (220 pounds) each finished the weekend with 8-1 records. Brodyne Butcher (126 pounds), Kiddren Clark (126/132 pounds), Kooper McCabe (170 pounds), and Alex Griffith (285 pounds) each compiled a 7-2 record at Napoleon.

Tyrrell said senior Devin McCarthy (138/145 pounds) earned his 100th career victory at the Gold Medal Duals. He went 4-2 at the meet.

The Tigers will be back in action Wednesday at Ontario. Tiffin Columbian is also competing in that meet.

Galion is the host school for the Mid Ohio Athletic Confefence championships, scheduled for Feb. 20.

Galion senior wrestler Devin McCarthy (138 pounds), center, earned his 100th career victory last weekend at the Napoleon High School Gold Medal Duals. Coaches Brent Tyrrell, left, and Matt Tyrrell, right, joined McCarthy for the photo. The Tigers finished in a three-way tie for second in the final team standings at Napoleon. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_Devon-100th.jpg Galion senior wrestler Devin McCarthy (138 pounds), center, earned his 100th career victory last weekend at the Napoleon High School Gold Medal Duals. Coaches Brent Tyrrell, left, and Matt Tyrrell, right, joined McCarthy for the photo. The Tigers finished in a three-way tie for second in the final team standings at Napoleon. Galion City Schools

By Andrew Carter

