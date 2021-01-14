Bowling: Galion girls, Harding boys pick up wins

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers kept their Mid Ohio Athletic Conference winning streak intact, defeating Marion Harding in girls bowling action on Thursday.

Galion prevailed by a pin count of 1,744 to 1,465 to improve to 4-0. The Lady Tigers are tied for first place with River Valley (4-0) in the MOAC standings.

“They did pretty good, but I think they can do better,” Galion girls bowling coach Bob Lear said following the match. “We’re in the middle of the season and this is where you need to start getting better. But we’re doing okay and holding our own.”

Galion’s Kadence Fairchild topped all competitors with a total score of 338 and a single-game high of 171 on Wednesday. She opened her day with a score of 167 in the first game.

Zoe Frary finished with a score of 311 (164-147). Maleah Stratton recorded a total score of 262 (115-147). Abby Crager posted a final tally of 250 (125-125).

Missy VanHoupe finished with a score of 131 in the lone game she bowled. Shiyenne Current bowled one game and recorded a score of 111.

The Galion ladies won the two Baker games by a final count of 341 to 249.

Kenzi Hines led Harding with a score of 275. Hannah Mullennix bowled 270. Maz Hord finished with a tally of 238 and Mariah Taylor bowled 237. Mercy Otero recorded a final score of 196.

Marion Harding dropped to 1-3 in MOAC play following the loss.

Lear said he feels “pretty good” about Galion’s chances in the MOAC Tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 5-6 at Victory Lanes.

“We’ll be on our home lanes so it should be a little bit of an advantage,” Lear said.

Boys: Marion Harding 2,450 – Galion 1,725

An experienced Marion Harding team knocked off Galion 2,450 to 1,725 in the boys match on Wednesday.

Galion boys bowling coach Brad Fairchild said he’s witnessed his young team improve steadily with each match this season.

“We did fairly decent tonight for being in a rebuilding year,” Fairchild said. “We had a bad time when we bowled over in Marion, so that’s what I’m gauging this on. A buddy of mine says you can’t gauge success on wins and losses. Everybody on this team has outperformed from the first practice to now. We’re way ahead of the schedule, but we’re still rebuilding.”

Jason Guthridge led the Tigers (1-3 MOAC) with a final tally of 384 (171-213). Sean Clark recorded a total score of 312 (167-145).

Brady Dalenberg finished the match with a score of 293 (140-153). Naevia Cansler tallied a total of 263 (119-144). Ethan Click finished with a final score of 197 (112-85).

Marion Harding’s Eli Cox led all bowlers with a final score of 460. Jordan Hensley tallied a final total of 413. Caden Millisor finished with a score of 401.

Jayden Combs turned in a score of 398. Gage Warren ended the day with a tally of 361.

Marion Harding (3-1 MOAC) won the two Baker games by a count of 417 to 276.

