Tuesday Mix League scores at Victory Lanes


Team Standings — Week 13

Three Mustysteers 39.5-12.5

C.O.W.A. 38.5-13.5

Off Constantly 30-22

The Excusers 30-22

BFF 27-25

Third Shifters 25-27

Smitty’s Carryout 24-28

Bowling Stones 24-28

Checkers Pizza 23-28

Sweet Girls Plus 1 22-30

Kobra Kai 18-34

Top Mens Scratch Scores — Week 13

Jim Patterson 225-214 232 — 671

Dylan Ruth 194-242-204 — 645

Bob Trease 188-201-232 — 621

Kevin Inscore 212-218-185 — 615

Cory Inscore 166-212-208 — 586

Top Womens Scratch Scores — Week 13

Jane Horton 165-147-137 — 449

Mary Pappert 157-168-116 — 441

Sherry Phillips 133-167-134 — 434

Michelle Thomas 113-124-167 — 404

Peggy Kollar 125-123-141 — 389

