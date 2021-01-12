Tuesday Mix League scores at Victory Lanes

Team Standings — Week 13
Three Mustysteers 39.5-12.5
C.O.W.A. 38.5-13.5
Off Constantly 30-22
The Excusers 30-22
BFF 27-25
Third Shifters 25-27
Smitty’s Carryout 24-28
Bowling Stones 24-28
Checkers Pizza 23-28
Sweet Girls Plus 1 22-30
Kobra Kai 18-34
Top Mens Scratch Scores — Week 13
Jim Patterson 225-214 232 — 671
Dylan Ruth 194-242-204 — 645
Bob Trease 188-201-232 — 621
Kevin Inscore 212-218-185 — 615
Cory Inscore 166-212-208 — 586
Top Womens Scratch Scores — Week 13
Jane Horton 165-147-137 — 449
Mary Pappert 157-168-116 — 441
Sherry Phillips 133-167-134 — 434
Michelle Thomas 113-124-167 — 404
Peggy Kollar 125-123-141 — 389