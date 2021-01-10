Bowling: Lady Tigers still unbeaten in MOAC play

GALION — The Galion High School girls bowling team swept a pair of matches last week.

The Lady Tigers remained undefeated (3-0) in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play following a victory over Marion Harding on Jan. 5 and then followed up with a non-league win against Lexington on Jan. 7. Galion defeated Marion Harding, 1,794 to 1,581, at Cooper’s Bowl in Marion. They handed Lexington a 1,710 to 1,661 defeat in the home match played at Victory Lanes.

The Galion boys team lost to Marion Harding, 2,604 to 1,674. The Tigers dropped a 2,086 to 1,587 decision to Lexington.

Girls match results

Against Marion Harding, Maleah Stratton recorded a total score of 335 (123-212) to lead the Lady Tigers. Abby Crager bowled 313 (189-124) for Galion. Zoe Frary recorded a score of 286 (145-141). Kadence Fairchild finished the match with a score of 266 (129-137). Shelena Wilcox tallied a score of 271 (142-129).

Shauvie Pettigrew led Marion Harding with a total score of 365 and Kenzi Hines finished with a score of 359.

Frary set the pace for Galion in the win over Lexington. She recorded a score of 353 (174-179). Crager bowled 325 (143-182). Fairchild ended the match with a score of 302 (197-105). Missy VanHoupe recorded a score of 250 (136-114).

Stratton and Wilcox each bowled one game. Stratton tallied a score of 116 and Wilcox bowled 105.

Maggie Kingman led Lexington with a total score of 338. Ava Yard bowled 292. Alissa Wolfe and Addy Whitesel recorded scores of 259 and 258, respectively.

Boys match results

Galion’s Jason Guthridge rolled a team-high 360 (150-210) against Marion Harding. Neavia Cansler recorded a score of 313 (166-147).

Sean Clark bowled 277 (130-147), Ethan Click tallied a score of 241 (127-114), and Brady Dalenberg finished with a score of 231 (118-113) for the Tigers.

Eli Cox of Marion Harding bowled a match-best 522. Caden Millisor recorded a score of 441. Gage Warren finished with a score of 396 and Jordan Hensley tallied a score of 395. Jayden Combs bowled 391.

Guthridge was also the top Galion bowler against Lexington, recording a score of 361 (172-189). Clark finished with the match with a score of 276 (126-150). Cansler tallied a score of 250 (125-125). Click tallied a score of 236 (129-107).

Dalenberg and Dravin Morgan each bowled one game for Galion. Morgan finished with a score of 110 and Dalenberg recorded a score of 74.

Upcoming schedule

Galion is scheduled to face Shelby on Tuesday at Dynasty Lanes. Match time is 4 p.m.

The Tigers teams will play host to Marion Harding on Wednesday at Victory Lanes. Match time is 4 p.m.

Galion will entertain Wynford on Thursday at Victory Lanes. Match time is 4 p.m.

The Mid Ohio Athletic Conference tournament is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Victory Lanes in Galion.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

